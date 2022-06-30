Your Daily Horoscope: June 30, 2022

On Thursday, June 30th, the Sun and Moon share space in the 10th House of Social Status. While the New Moon conjoins with the dwarf planet Ceres, the Sun stands between the pair and a Pluto retrograde. This alignment suggests a slow, subtle transformation—the kind you only notice years later.

What might that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

When it comes to the difficult, unsavory parts of our lives, ignorance really is bliss. It’s far easier to put off your undesirable obligations for another day. However, no amount of delay changes the fact that confronting this is an inevitability.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Because you’ve always been so self-assured, you don’t realize how significant your skill set actually is. People could learn a thing or two from your steadfast belief system. But they’re only going to learn if you take the time to teach them.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

No one has the ability to read your mind. If you have something to say, then say it. There’s no point in waiting for someone to ask. Yes, standing up for yourself is scary. Still, not doing so is even scarier.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

The only forward is to figure out what you need. Don’t try to bend yourself into the box this situation is presenting—it’s your job to think (and stay) outside of it. You’re not going to make any progress skipping this part.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your eyes are set on the future, but be cautious not to ignore the present. While you might think you can switch over to autopilot, you’d be wise to anticipate a few more storms. Attend to the here and now.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

When the universe presents us with hardships, it’s easy to assume it’s a personal attack. However, it’s worth considering another option: what could this be teaching you so you can help someone else down the road?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Anger is a misleading emotion, Libra. Despite how cathartic it might feel to rampage, you’re only going to feel worse in the end. As difficult as it is, try to take a few breaths before responding today.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Sometimes, what your soul needs surprises you. Maybe it’s something your subconscious has never registered. Or, perhaps it has, and you’ve just been ignoring it. Either way, it’s high time you recognize this “craving” for what it is.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Not everyone around you is looking to be Number One. Believe it or not, some people are fine with enjoying the journey—not just sprinting through it, like you. While your way isn’t necessarily wrong, neither is theirs.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

All of your hard work is starting to pay off. The tough inner work you’ve been doing is starting to manifest positively in your long-term relationships. Keep it up, Cap. You’re well on your way to what you seek.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Self-improvement is never one-size-fits-all. Not only is no one going to provide you with a rubric. But you also might have to switch tactics midstream, anyway. Try to go with the flow as best you can—this will pass eventually.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

There’s no denying that change is scary. Of course, there’s always a possibility that you’ll be unhappy in your new situation. But you’re also unhappy now, so is there any real difference? You might as well try something new.

