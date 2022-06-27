Your Daily Horoscope: June 27, 2022

On Monday, June 27th, a New Moon falls in conjunction with Mercury under Gemini, the tiny planet’s ruling house. The Sun flies through Cancer, overshadowing the dwarf planet Ceres in the process. Simultaneously, Saturn, Pluto, and Haumea continue moving “backward” in retrograde.

Where does that leave your sign this Monday?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

After constructing an “IDGAF” persona for years, it’s hard for you to, well, GAF. As much as you want to be vulnerable, you struggle with how it might interfere with your tough-guy persona. Newsflash, Aries: no one likes that persona except for you.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You don’t deem many things worthy of your time, attention, or change. But now, a worthy contender has presented itself. Are you going to let it pass you by like last time, or will you actually take a chance for once?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

There’s an old saying that goes, “a fool is known by his speech, and a wise man, by silence.” You don’t have to get the last word in to be right. Sometimes, you can say all you need to by simply walking away.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Just because the possibility of confrontation is there doesn’t mean you have to take it. Rather, the stars urge you to take some time to gather your thoughts. Then, when the time is right, you can approach the conflict well-prepared.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

How do you expect others to be honest with you if you aren’t honest with yourself? Stop trying to squeeze yourself into the mold of what you think you should be. It’s time to start taking care of your real self—not an imagined one.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Little can stand in your way when you’re ready to work on a problem. However, this might not be the best time to act on your feelings. Take a second, regroup, and come back later. It’ll still be waiting for you when you return.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

There is a big difference between intuition and anxiety. Are there legitimate causes for concern, or are you projecting old pain onto new situations? You can lie to yourself about the answer, but it will not get you anywhere.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Consider your needs regardless of what society suggests they should be. This includes everything from social constructs to your inner circle. What is your inner voice telling you? That’s certainly the only one worth listening to.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Traveling can reveal a lot about a person. For someone as adventurous as you, it’s important to be with people who can experience new things with an open mind. If they can’t, then isn’t it better to find out now?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You are only as good as you allow yourself to be. Despite how much you’d love to have endless endurance, you are not a robot. Eventually, you’re going to start disaffecting everything else because you won’t take some time to rest.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Comfort inevitably begets plateaus. It’s easy to get good at something or to find a pleasant spot in a relationship and stay there. Indeed, the real challenge is finding a way up the next ascent.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Society doesn’t always change with sentimental people in mind. There has been a lot of chaos on the news lately. Allow yourself a grace period to recuperate. You’re not crazy; you’re just an empath living in a harsh world.

