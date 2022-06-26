Your Daily Horoscope: June 26, 2022

On Sunday, June 26, the faintest sliver of the Moon flies in tandem with Venus. Both celestial bodies are soaring toward Mercury, which is holding strong under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. Meanwhile, the Sun and nurturing Ceres are in conjunction next door in the 10th House of Social Status.

What will your sign find behind these houses’ doors?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Despite your surefooted nature, you do suffer from the occasional bout of self-doubt. And when this happens, it can be tempting to seek counsel from others. But be wary of those who don’t have your best interests in mind.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You picked up this vice for stress relief. Now, it’s the source of your stress. You can certainly try to ignore your gut feelings all you want, but you know you’re going to have to let this go sooner or later.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Pain has a funny way of creating self-fulfilling prophecies. You’re not destined to live through the same hurt over and over again. But if you keep anticipating it to happen, you’re going to bring it to you one way or another.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

When you feel low, you get real low. So, when these feelings arise, and you start to get an urge to pamper yourself, take it. Don’t wallow just because you feel like you have to. You deserve to have some time to yourself.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

What’s more important: your relationship looking like it’s doing well, or it actually doing well? Don’t be so preoccupied with appearances that you forget to look past the illusion yourself. There’s still a person behind that mask.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Despite how much you’d like them to, these problems won’t go away overnight. Still, you’re making good progress. Don’t lose sight of the end goal just because the race is going slower than you anticipated.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You tend to let your insecurities get the best of you. Consequently, you struggle to trust your inner voice. But today, the stars desperately urge you to try. No one else is going to advocate for yourself as you can.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

When people get too close, you push them away. This is purely a defense mechanism. Your intentions are rarely malicious. However, that doesn’t translate to the other person the way you think it does. Stop expecting them to read your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Not even a go-getter like you is immune to a case of lovesickness. Try as you might to fight it, your emotions can and often have gotten the best of you. Take some time today to recalibrate your priorities.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

In times of strife, never forget that you are a natural caretaker and problem-solver. These challenges might appear insurmountable, but that’s because they haven’t had to face you yet. You got this, Cap. Trust yourself.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Your eccentric soul makes it hard for others to pin you down. So, why are you waiting for someone to come along and tell you where to go? No one knows your life path better than you, Aquarius. Walk confidently.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

The right path isn’t always going to be smooth sailing. Sometimes, you have to deal with a few divots in the road—even if you’re headed in the right direction. Trust the process, and try not to succumb to the urge to wallow.

