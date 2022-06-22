Your Daily Horoscope: June 22, 2022

On Wednesday, June 22, the Sun begins its descent from the previous day’s Summer Solstice. From here on out, days will continue to get shorter until the Winter Solstice in December. Meanwhile, a waning Moon flies between Jupiter and Mars under Aries.

What do the stars have in store for you today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

When you set your mind to something, you go all in. So, when someone (or something) doesn’t reciprocate your passion, it can devastate you. Try devoting some of this time and energy to your natural environment instead.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Removing one’s ego from their mental wellness is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can give you clearer empathy and understanding. On the other hand, it can remove your accountability. Tread lightly, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

A close relationship in your life has been on the fritz lately. Perhaps it’s time to try a change of scenery for the both of you. Meeting at a new, neutral location might help both of you put your guards down.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Coming to terms with your emotions is important, but so is knowing when to stop. Be wary of vengeful notions, Cancer. Comeuppance is all fun and games until it’s you on the receiving end of it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Sure, being center stage is nice. But what are you saying while you’re there? Don’t waste your spotlight on egotistical notions. You have the power to do something. Indeed, the microphone is in your hands—what do you have to say?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Surrounding yourself with like-minded people is a great way to confirm your beliefs. However, the real challenge is standing your ground against opposing views. Don’t forget to engage in these discussions, too. They’re certainly no less important.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You are a kind, empathetic analyst. Whenever someone comes to you with a problem, you readily see all sides and extend ample grace. So, why don’t you extend that same courtesy to yourself? Try it on for size today.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Underneath your rough exterior is a soft, sentimental underbelly. Don’t be afraid of letting that side show today, Scorpio. The people around you will be excited to see it, and you might just feel better, too.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

It’s easy to feel compelled to work on what’s right in front of you—namely, your closest relationships. But there is work to be done outside of these connections, too. Don’t forget about the bond you have with your inner self.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You won’t find any progress in rumination. So, you might as well stop looking for it. The stars offer you two paths: one begets growth, the other, stagnancy. While the former might be a bit uncomfortable, wouldn’t it be worth it?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

One of life’s biggest ironies is how deceiving “good” times can be. Surrounding yourself with things and people that please you feels fantastic. Still, be careful that you’re not ignoring your actual needs in the process.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Ignoring your problems doesn’t make them go away. In fact, it only turns them into invisible shackles that weigh down your ankles and, in turn, your progress. In order to break free, you’re going to have to address them head-on.

