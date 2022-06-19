Your Daily Horoscope: June 19, 2022

On Sunday, June 19th, the Sun will be a little under halfway across the threshold between the 9th and 10th Houses. Gemini and Cancer rule these houses, respectively, and the two couldn’t be any more different. All of our egos are bound to feel this shift.

How will it manifest in your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Your internal and external environments are two vastly different spaces. So, why are you allowing your experience in one to inform the same in the other? Separating these two realities will do wonders for your peace of mind.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Dedication during good and bad times are two very different things, Taurus. There is certainly no shame in not being able to handle the latter. But you at least have to be honest with yourself about it.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Human interactions are convoluted, to say the least. Compared to that, nature is downright child’s play. You’ve been struggling with the same problem for a while now. How might the environment serve as some inspiration?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

While it might not always seem like it, you have several “you”s. There is the professional you, the romantic you, the curious you, and so on. When one is beginning to falter, look to the others for strength and support.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

The metaphorical “show” of life continues whether or not you’re onstage. People’s memories and feelings about you remain even after you’ve left the room, country, plane of existence, and so on. What are you leaving behind?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Relationships can seem messy on the surface. But if you take a closer look, you’ll find that everything can be divided into smaller, more manageable parts. Slow and steady progress is better than none at all.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

An opportunity to stretch your humanitarian muscles will arise soon. Indeed, the stars suggest this is a positive thing to pursue. Still, be cautious of falling into an idealistic trap. Stay grounded as you proceed.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Your self-destructive cycles can be particularly nasty and difficult to end. While you might feel tempted to shame yourself, it’s essential that you practice kindness instead. Those guilty feelings are like quicksand; don’t fall into it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Prioritizing being right will never bode well for your relationships, Sag. So, why do you insist on trying? Rather than basking in your own self-righteousness, try putting your efforts toward improving your connection’s health and longevity.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Your insecurities might be trying to convince you that you deserve to struggle, but they’re wrong. Even you are allowed to let loose every once in a while. No one is benefitting from you denying yourself joy—certainly not you, anyway.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Gandhi once said, “you must be the change you wish to see in the world.” And if any member of the Zodiac could embody that quote, it’s you, Aquarius. You have the power to enact great change. So, what are you waiting for?

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Be careful not to equate material and emotional comfort. Self-care can look like treating yourself. However, it can also look like holding yourself accountable. Sure, it’s not as flashy. But it’s usually a lot more effective.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

