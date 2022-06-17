Your Daily Horoscope: June 17, 2022

On Friday, June 17th, the Sun is just beginning to peek over into the 10th House of Social Status under Cancer. Meanwhile, a Waning Moon flies in tandem with Pluto retrograde. By the end of the weekend, it will move on to its second retrograde in conjunction with Saturn.

Where does your sign fall into this celestial dance?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Leaving your past behind doesn’t make you a failure—if you’re doing it correctly. Be careful not to conflate moving on and running away. The former encourages growth. Conversely, the latter practically denies it.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’ve been in a period of flux for a few weeks now. Despite how tired you might be, now is the time to act. How can you turn this “unpredictability” into a routine? Trust your gut—you’ll find a way.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Principles are certainly a good thing. But be wary of dogmatism. A mindset is bound to run into negating ideas by definition. Approaching new scenarios with an open mind is critical to maintaining your flexibility.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

No one is asking you to suffer through delayed gratification for your happiness. In fact, you can start making choices that serve you and improve your mood right now. All it takes is you acting on it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Admitting wrongdoing isn’t easy for anyone, but it’s especially difficult for you. While you might be tempted to slip into a wave of self-defeat, try your best to resist. This is going to make you stronger in the end.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You’re always so focused on logic that you forget the importance of emotion. The solutions you seek might be hiding in the subtle ways that you feel. But if you don’t start paying attention, you’ll never find them.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You would never impose the standards you impose on yourself on others. So, why do you insist on giving yourself all the tough love? At a certain point, this is no longer self-reflection—it’s self-flagellation.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

If you have to put up a tough front for others, then do it. But why would you bother putting one up for yourself? Lying to yourself is a waste of time, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

The stars are urging you to find an outlet for your ambition and zest that isn’t self-serving. Seek out noble causes to serve, and the gratification at the end of the race will be even sweeter.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

At some point in your life, you convinced yourself you deserve to be the workhorse. Consequently, you self-destruct as a way to rebel against this idea. But the idea was never true, so what are you rebelling against?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Be wary of putting too much stock into imagined scenarios. Pay attention to what’s in front of you, not what you wish was in front of you. Financially or emotionally investing in fairy dust won’t get you anywhere.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Your emotions are so convoluted that it can be hard for you to decipher what’s what. When this happens, turn to trusted loved ones. Indeed, they can help you see the forest through the trees.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

