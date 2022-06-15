Your Daily Horoscope: June 15, 2022

On Wednesday, June 15, the Sun and Moon continue their standoff. The Sun is riding the line between Gemini and Cancer. Meanwhile, a powerful Full Strawberry Moon rides the line between Sagittarius and Capricorn. Translation? Prepare for ego wars, family problems, and fun mixes of both.

What’s in store for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Your intensity can blind you to others’ needs. While bringing everyone along on your ride might be tempting, it’s unfair to assume they can handle it. Besides, did they even ask?

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Sometimes, your aversion to criticism helps you rightfully stand your ground. Other times, it’s not nearly as black and white. Surely, someone as sensible as you can appreciate the pragmatism of an open mind.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Despite your flexible, social nature’s bad reputation, it can actually be one of your biggest strengths. Social situations can be complex and convoluted. But you’ve navigated trickier, haven’t you? You can handle this.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Clashes between family ties and egos are common. Our family reflects us back to ourselves—good, bad, and terribly ugly. While it might be a tough view to stomach, this is actually a positive.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You don’t just keep your skeletons in a closet. Rather, you keep them in a padlocked, deadbolted, high-security vault. You’re scared of people seeing you scared. But what if you didn’t have to be?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

A close loved one is in need of help, but they don’t know how to express it. Luckily, they have you in their corner, Virgo. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Constantly helping others is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it gives you the satisfaction you crave. On the other hand, it invites the possibility of resentment. Wouldn’t you rather be a bit unavailable than bitter?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Despite all of the time you spend watching others, you can’t seem to honestly evaluate yourself. Your habit of second-guessing yourself constantly thwarts your ambition. Why aren’t you trusting your gut?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Social constructs have never interested you. You prefer to live life by your book—which is expertly written if you do say so yourself. That’s all well and good. But be prepared for the inevitable backlash.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

At some point, you’ll have to accept that only you have the power to change course. People are looking to you for guidance. So, stop waiting for someone else to take the reins.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Inspiration isn’t a roaring waterfall. Rather, it’s a coastline ebbing and flowing. If you’re unhappy with what’s washing up on shore, then maybe it’s time to try a different sandbar.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

One of your biggest downfalls is your ability to lie to yourself. But the longer you keep ignoring your feelings, the worse it’s going to get. Don’t turn every bad thought into a self-fulling prophecy.

