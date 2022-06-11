Your Daily Horoscope: June 11, 2022

On Saturday, June 11, an almost Full Moon starts to pass under Scorpio. It’s fast approaching two faraway planets in retrograde, Pluto and Saturn. But first, it’ll stand in opposition to the Sun in two short days.

What do the stars have in store for you today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

While it might not always feel like it to you, you’re incredibly adept at turning negatives into positives. It’s not easy to see when you’re in the thick of it. But those around you can.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’re not wrong for feeling self-assured, Taurus. Don’t let others convince you that stubbornness is the same thing as loyalty. You have both, but you know when to use them wisely.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Going with the flow is fun—until it isn’t. Choosing to do so puts you at risk of having to change directions midstream. If you’re willing to accept this challenge, then go ahead.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

People often think of self-destruction in grand, dramatic terms. But it can also be a more insidious undermining of your internal and external environments. Unfortunately, you are skilled in the latter.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You didn’t develop your moral code by accident. In fact, you feel so strongly about your principles that you bristle when others try to contest them. Still, maybe there’s something new you could learn.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

A change of scenery will help you break out of this stagnant funk. You don’t have to book a plane ticket tonight (unless you want to). Even small changes will do you good.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You are wiser than your indecisiveness leads you to believe. People look to you for inspiration and guidance. If they can trust your inner voice, then why can’t you?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Convincing yourself you’re undeserving of nice things is a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you don’t think you deserve it, then you certainly won’t allow yourself to try. But that isn’t reality, Scorpio. That’s all in your head.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Your go-getter reputation makes it hard to ask others for help. However, doing so is crucial to continuing your success. No one gets to the top alone. Not even you, Sag.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Past experiences can either be stepping stones or heavy weights on our shoulders. If you don’t find a way to stop blaming yourself for everything that goes wrong, then you’re doomed to always carry the latter.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

The stars are aligning in your favor, Aquarius. A new romantic or creative opportunity has lit the spark in you once again. Go ahead and chase it; these don’t come around every day.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Viewing success from a distance is pleasant. You can appreciate it, daydream about it—all without the pressure of actually getting there. But deep down, you know “pleasant” isn’t the same as “rewarding.”

