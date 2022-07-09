Your Daily Horoscope: July 9, 2022

On Saturday, July 9th, a waxing gibbous Moon flies directly under Scorpio. It also stands in opposition to Uranus, which is flying through Scorpio’s ruling 8th House of Reincarnation. Remember all those skeletons in your closet? Well, a few of them might come back to life.

What will they have to say about your sign?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Sure, maybe you’ve been known to start a fight or two. But you also know how to end them through no-nonsense, direct communication. If the confrontation makes both parties better off, then isn’t it worth it?

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Entering uncharted territory is rightfully scary. Still, that newness doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Why not use it to your advantage? You might find you like this current situation better than you thought.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

No matter how much you ignore it, there’s no hiding from the fact that people-pleasing is manipulation. Is it benevolent? Certainly. Are you still trying to control what others think? Yep. It’s time to let them see you for you, Gemini.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You prioritize tradition and routine. Consequently, you tend to get particularly frazzled by chaos and messiness. The only way to break this habit is by practicing your coping skills, which is exactly what this current situation offers.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

In a rare moment of synchronicity, your inner shadow self and ego have struck a positive harmony. Indeed, this recent emotional realization has the power to shift your entire foundation. Don’t let this moment pass you by, Leo.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Always having to be right is a great way to stroke your ego. However, it’s not nearly as effective at maintaining healthy relationships. Sometimes, keeping a positive bond in your life is more important than having the last word.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

The stars are presenting you with two paths. You can either take the easy, escapist way out, or you can confront this problem head-on. While you might think the former is the better route, it’ll only mean more trouble down the road.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Today will offer a pivotal moment, emotionally speaking. Positive or negative, this obstacle will have a significant impact on your self-image and personal foundation. Whether it’s a good or bad change will ultimately be up to you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Because you have such a captivating personality, your reputation tends to precede you. Getting out from under your own shadow is the first step to enjoying a sincere, intimate connection with others. Don’t let your “legacy” do the talking—say it now.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

There’s nothing wrong with a little wishful thinking. But you might want to reassess when it starts to take over your perception of reality. Falling in love with a figment of your imagination is a recipe for disaster.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Change of any kind is usually uncomfortable—there’s a reason they’re called growing pains. It’s easy to disregard this discomfort when it manifests emotionally. Still, it can be equally hard to handle. Cut yourself some slack.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You’re used to setting aside your needs for the sake of others. While you usually do this in the name of progress, it’s starting to have an adverse effect. Rather than propelling you forward, it’s starting to hold you back.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest