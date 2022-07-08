Your Daily Horoscope: July 8, 2022

On Friday, July 8th, the Moon begins to pass from Libra to Scorpio. Meanwhile, the Sun remains under Cancer alongside Ceres and Mercury. Neptune’s retrograde several houses over grows even stronger. Consequently, you might find your head stuck in the clouds a bit more than normal.

What might your sign find from this higher vantage point?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

The bad news is that you often act with no filter. But the good news is that this means you don’t sit idly by in the face of injustice. While you can’t save the whole world, you can stand up for what’s right.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’re no stranger to a hard day’s work. In fact, what others find tedious, you tend to find rewarding. Don’t let naysayers convince you this is a “bad” trait. Your efforts are going to pay off in the end.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You are easily influenced by those around you—everything from style to mannerisms to mindsets. While this offers a greater sense of community, it also makes it that much more important to mind the company you keep.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Like a powerful undertow hiding under the waves, your emotions have the ability to suck you under the surface. Fighting it will only wear you out. Instead, try to let the moment pass over you. Then, you can head back to the shore.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

When we experience significant emotional pain, it can seem tempting to inflict that same hurt on someone else. It can feel like you’re regaining control of the situation. But in reality, you’re only making more chaos.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You’ve always been used to being a big fish in a little pond. While you might think you’re wasting your time on “small” matters, don’t be so quick to write off their importance. It might need you more than you think—or even vice versa, Virgo.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Love has a funny way of putting a rose-colored tint on life. By all means, enjoy these moments while they’re here. But don’t forget about the bigger picture. The right love won’t supersede your life path; it will enhance it.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You might think you’re avoiding getting hurt by shirking away from vulnerability, but you’re wrong. Indeed, people will only continue hurting you if you don’t work up the nerve to advocate for yourself. What are you waiting for?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Don’t get so caught up in the future that you forget to attend to the present. The people around you matter right now. Don’t be so foolish as to think they’re mere stepping stones for your ascent to success.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You use compartmentalization to keep the many facets of your life clean and organized. But what if this current situation requires a blend of the two? Don’t be afraid to experiment with new options, Cap.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Because you spend so much time analyzing, it can be especially jarring when none of your predicted outcomes work out. Rather than succumbing to the urge to wallow, try looking at this like another puzzle for you to beat.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

The stars are urging you to do all the self-care you can while your ruling planet goes retrograde. Use that spa day coupon, take the afternoon off to dive into an old hobby—anything that nourishes your soul and spirit.

