Your Daily Horoscope: July 30, 2022

On Saturday, July 30th, a still-dark Moon conjoins with insightful Mercury. Meanwhile, Saturn retrograde stands in opposition from beyond the asteroid belt. Consequently, we will gain valuable insights into the darker, more obscure parts of ourselves. But these revelations could bring about more trouble than the recipient is expecting.

What might this look like for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

When it comes to acknowledging your own needs, you tend to shirk them off as signs of weakness. That is, of course, until a time of notable crisis comes along. These feelings of alienation are largely self-made, Aries.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

In unpredictable moments like these, you have one of two options. You can either let these change-ups strengthen your fortitude and stretch your creative muscles, or you can buckle under the weight of your own stubbornness. The choice is yours.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

When we break a bone, we have to rest it. Similarly, when you undergo emotional pain, you have to rest your heart, too. As tempting as it might be to jump back into things, your soul needs a little more adjustment time than that.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t take this downtime for granted, Cancer. While there’s nothing wrong with taking a breather, there is still work (that doesn’t feel like work) that you can do. Namely, you can start planning your next moves now.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Quality takes work—methodical, deliberate, and often slow work. Nothing grand is built overnight. So, why do you expect the same for your life path? There will always be occasional bouts of boredom like this one. Get used to it, Leo.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Wearing all the hats and doing all the things is great until you’re overstimulated, overworked, and burnt out. To maximize your comprehensive capabilities, you need to take some time off to reset and recharge. It’s not an option.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You are not the sum of your failed relationships, Libra. While it’s certainly difficult for you to stomach the idea of someone not liking you, it’s an unavoidable part of life. Plenty of people adore you. Why worry about anything else?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Rebels without causes tend to push back against any and everything—including their own best interests. Indeed, the stars are urging you to consider how your actions are blatantly standing in the way of your goals. Take some time today to assess.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

No one makes it to the top alone. Whether it’s the teachers and mentors that lay the foundation or the supportive loved ones who push you along the path, every success is a communal one. Be careful not to forget that, Sag.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Ignoring your intuition is a clever way your mind engages in self-sabotage. Are you really putting this off due to prior responsibilities? Or are you waiting for this inevitable overload to confirm your worst (untrue) fears about your capability?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Never forget that the empty vessels make the most noise, Aquarius. No one is interested in hearing how important you are. Instead, they want you to be a part of the team. Now’s the time for collaboration, not competition.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Few people have gut feelings as accurate as yours. Your sensitivity and empathy don’t make you a psychic. But they get you pretty close. If something doesn’t feel right, then it likely isn’t. Brush this off, and risk the consequences.

