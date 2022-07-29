Your Daily Horoscope: July 29, 2022

On Friday, July 29th, the dark Moon finally makes it behind the Sun, alongside Mercury and Ceres. All four celestial bodies also fly in varying degrees of opposition to Saturn retrograde. Consequently, the faraway ringed planet has the potential to disaffect multiple areas of our lives.

What does that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Riding the waves is part of the deal of rocking the boat. Don’t let external unsteadiness shake your inner strength. Indeed, things will smooth out soon enough. In the meantime, rest assured you’re on the right track.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Your feelings of restlessness are largely due to a reserve of pent-up energy. Be careful not to keep it bottled in for too long, or you risk becoming an emotional pressure cooker. Start looking for a healthy outlet.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You can’t jump ship every time life pans out in a way you didn’t expect. If you continue this habit, then you’re doomed to swim in the water forever. Sometimes, all you can do is hunker down, stay observant, and learn.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

External success is alluring, but it’s never without costs. Presently, the stars urge you to focus on inner success instead. You need rest—not revamping. Other opportunities will arise later. You don’t have to take this one.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your ego tiptoes a thin line between self-assuredness and ambition. While you definitely have confidence you can get the job done, you must be careful not to let it interfere with your work ethic. No one is immune to improvement. Not even you.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

The time of someone as busy as you is invaluable. So, when something seems less than worthy of it, you’re quick to move on. But what if that’s the very reason it needs you? It’s bad now—but you could make it better.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

When you’re in the thick of a challenge, switching courses can seem like more of a forfeit than true progress. But don’t forget that change is what you’re seeking. So what if it doesn’t appear exactly the way you planned it?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

A recent life experience has given you a clear picture of your needs. Now, it’s time for you to commit to fulfilling them. Unfortunately, no one else is going to make sure it gets done. Indeed, that job is yours alone.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

New relationships of any kind are exciting, and the temptation to dive headfirst is an understandable one. However, it’d be wiser to take things slow. Make sure to really familiarize yourself with the other person before investing.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Ego will tell you that you have to do all the things in order to be worthy. Conversely, enlightenment will tell you that your worthiness is the very reason not to do all the things. Stretching yourself too thin is counterproductive.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

On the one hand, you want to race forward and shed that which weighs you down. But on the other hand, you want to prove your endurance. While the former might be momentarily gratifying, the latter will be so permanently.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

When the spark of creativity lights beneath you, it’s important that you fan it into a flame. These fleeting moments don’t come around every day. Don’t let societal expectations convince you to wait it out for the next one.

