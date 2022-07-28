Your Daily Horoscope: July 28, 2022

On Thursday, July 28th, a dark Moon inches toward the Sun, sitting in Leo. Yesterday, it was in a powerful conjunction with ego-driven Venus. But now, it wafts between our celestial neighbor and Ceres, which sits much further away in the asteroid belt. Meanwhile, Chiron, Neptune, Saturn, and Pluto remain in retrograde.

Where does your sign fit into the stars today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You might be a bit of a hothead, but that makes you an excellent advocate, too. If you see something unjust, then you’re likely to speak out against it. Such an opportunity has presented itself—will you take it or pass it up?

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

When you become disconnected from your homebase, all areas of your life start to falter. Taking time to recharge alone is essential for your well-being. So, why are you trying so hard to avoid doing it?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Life doesn’t always make sense. In fact, it rarely does. Still, the universe has a funny way of presenting what does and doesn’t work. Don’t be so naive as to assume you can skip the lesson on the latter. That matters, too.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Urgency culture is trying to convince you to respond right away. But you have the right to take your time on this. Sit with it, let it simmer, and assess how you feel after a day or two. Your thinking will be clearer then.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Part of climbing to the top involves, well, climbing. You’ll likely get winded and frustrated and might even be tempted to quit altogether. But this is all part of the process. If it were easy, then everyone would be doing it, Leo.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

This problem might be tricky, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Don’t give in to the urge to throw in the towel now, Virgo. It’s best to push up your sleeves and get to work. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll make it through.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Your compassion is admirable—but financially speaking, a bit unwise. When your people-pleasing tendencies start to squeeze your wallet, it’s time to put a heavy foot on the brakes. Keeping yourself afloat and out of debt is important, too.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

All of that alone time has given you ample opportunity to assess, predict, and plan. It’s important that you recognize this blessing for what it is. Not many people have the foresight you have; don’t be afraid to use it, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You prefer tangible goals with similar rewards. Consequently, you’ll tend to rank emotional wins lower on your priority list. But in reality, they should be first and foremost. Nothing external can come without the internal.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

When you start recognizing your hard work’s actual value, it becomes easier to stand up for your worth. The stars are urging you to reassess your obligations and responsibilities. It’s time to let go of what doesn’t serve you.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

It doesn’t take much constriction for you to feel suffocated, making the daily humdrum of a 9-to-5 particularly loathsome. But not every day can be a movie-worthy adventure. Find excitement in the small things.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Don’t let the world whizzing by you bully you into quickening your pace. The world needs both the sprinters and the walkers bringing up the rear. Listen to your intuition, and stick with only what feels best and most natural.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

