Your Daily Horoscope: July 27, 2022

On Wednesday, July 27th, a dark Moon slips between Venus and Ceres under Cancer. Less than 30º away, Mercury moves behind the Sun through Leo. For now, only four retrogrades are occurring. But that will change by the weekend. To add to the chaos, Uranus and Mars approach conjunction under stubborn Taurus.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

When you’re unsure of what to say, sometimes, the best option is silence. Don’t shoot from the hip just for the sake of shooting. Instead, take some time to consider your words. They’re more impactful than you think.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

As much as your steadfast self hates to admit it, you’re currently in a state of flux. While it might be tempting to splurge on self-care or dive into a new flirtationship, these are all just noisy distractions from the task at hand.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You’re always so preoccupied with what other people think of you. But have you stopped to examine how you feel about them? Not every person who enters your life has to stay there, nor should they.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

When you don’t take the time to heal old wounds, they tend to resurface in new situations. Then, you act on those outdated feelings—often preemptively and unwisely. Live in the now, or be doomed to repeat the past.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

The stars are aligning in your favor, Leo. An impactful opportunity is on the horizon; all you have to do is keep walking toward it. However, don’t get so focused on the target that you forget to look around once in a while.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You might be a sage advice-giver, but you’re not perfect. Consequently, you can easily tell when you’re acting illogically. But stopping said behavior is easier said than done. Turn to a trusted friend or two for help—they’d be happy to give it.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Sometimes, when we’re hurt in the past, we “deal” by hurting others in the present. Unfortunately, in your case, you end up only hurting yourself further. Identifying this cycle is the first step to finally stopping it.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Despite what your gloomy perspective might mislead you to believe, the universe isn’t out to get you. True, these obstacles definitely seem like roadblocks. But maybe they’re actually safety nets keeping you from a worse fate.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Be wary of falling into dogmatic ways of thinking, Sag. Everyone has the capacity to learn more and get better—even you. Assuming you don’t is not only foolish, but it’s also naive. Keep your mind, heart, and ears open.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

It’s high time to start assessing your priorities. While busy work and productivity can often feel the same, there’s a big difference between the two. Constantly running in circles will only wear down the dirt under your feet, putting you in an inescapable hole.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Your ego is leading you down a wild goose chase for self-righteousness. Indeed, your esoteric worldview can only get you so far. If you’re busy bragging about how enlightened you are, then it’s a clear sign you actually aren’t.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Contrary to your people-pleasing beliefs, every hour of your day does not have to belong to someone (or something) else. You have the power—and the right—to delegate your time as you see fit. Don’t forget that, Pisces.

