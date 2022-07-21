Your Daily Horoscope: July 21, 2022

On Thursday, July 21st, a waning Moon passes from Aries to Taurus. The Sun is also making its own trek from Cancer to its ruling sign, Leo. Tense oppositions between these two bodies and other small planets signal major transformations within.

What might that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You are naturally self-motivated, which can be a blessing and a curse. This internal passion can encourage you to power through obstacles. But it can also convince you that the only way around them is through, which isn’t necessarily true.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Even in your worst moments, you are decidedly grounded. This helps you see when something is amiss—from your vantage point, the unstable is far more apparent, even within yourself. However, the real challenge is actually acting on your observations.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You’ve always struggled with maintaining a firm foundation. Consequently, you latch on to whatever feels comfortable—even if it isn’t beneficial. Surely, you can tell that this is a fallacy. To build a firm foundation, you need to break some ground first.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

This financial stress isn’t going to go away by ignoring it. Rather, it’s time to reassess your spending habits and priorities. It might be uncomfortable at first. But the sooner you start, the sooner you can get it over with.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You can’t stand the thought of someone not liking you. As a result, breaking off relationships can be difficult. But what’s worse, Leo? Having to deal with one lost connection or keeping yourself stuck in a situation that undermines you?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

We often try to compartmentalize intimate and platonic relationships. However, what we learn from one can help significantly with the other. The specific context might differ, but the conflict is essentially the same.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

From our small perspectives, the things that happen to us can seem random at best. But zoom out, and the line from A to B grows more defined. The stars urge you to look at the big picture today. Change directions if necessary.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

It’s easy to throw up your hands and blame the universe for your problems. Indeed, it can be a real challenge to consider what actions and inactions of our own could have landed us where we are. What might those be for you, Scorpio?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

There’s more to life than being number one, Sag. If you’re going to be lonely at the top, then is it really worth reaching? A job is replaceable; certain relationships are not. The stars urge you to take a look at your priorities today.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Asking for help is the first step. The next step is trusting someone enough to listen to their advice. Otherwise, you’re not really doing anything differently—you’re just acting like you are. Leaning on others means actually leaning, Cap.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You can put off this obligation all you want, but it’s not going anywhere. Ultimately, you’re only delaying the inevitable. Wouldn’t your future self appreciate the work you choose to put in right now? Delayed gratification is usually worth the wait.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

People often underestimate you, mistaking your kindness for weakness. But rest assured, Pisces, your compassion has major healing powers. Don’t let them convince you otherwise. Rather than you needing to “toughen up,” maybe they need to soften.

