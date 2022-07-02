Your Daily Horoscope: July 2, 2022

On Saturday, July 2nd, the Moon steps out of the Sun’s shadow into the 11th House of Friendships under Leo. From its vantage point, the Moon stares down a weeks-long Saturn retrograde. The Sun also opposes a planetary retrograde: faraway Pluto.

What do these RG stand-offs mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You’re usually a very self-assured person. So, when you run into an obstacle that’s stumping you, it can be hard for you to handle it. But here’s a hint: barrelling your way past it is not the right choice.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

The events of this previous week have inspired you to take up a new cause. The stars urge you to bolster yourself further by calling on the support of your closest friends. Together, you can make a big difference.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Today, the stars present you with good news and bad news. The bad news is that this current challenge isn’t going anywhere. However, the good news is that you’re more than capable of handling it. Trust yourself, Gemini.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Anger and betrayal are easier feelings to swallow than guilt and shame. That’s why it’s so much easier to blame someone else over yourself. Still, just because it’s the easier option doesn’t mean it’s the right one.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

An unexpected shift in plans has left you feeling vulnerable and insecure. You hide your past wounds well, but they’re still there. Luckily, you’re stronger this time around. The past won’t repeat itself because you’re not the same person.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Acting out of spite might feel cathartic at the moment. But in reality, you’re only hurting yourself in the process. You have the potential to undergo some serious spiritual and mental changes, but it won’t happen while you’re pouting.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Relationships are not parallel lines, destined to always share the same closeness. We are constantly changing and, in turn, so are our needs. When you start to feel restless like you are now, it might be a sign to move on.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Your ego and intuition have been duking it out for weeks now. While you’ve been waiting patiently for this battle’s end, all of your patience has been for naught. You’re the only one capable of calling the fight. You’re waiting on yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Those who can’t keep up with you will try to slow you down. Remember, Sag: it’s not your job to dim your shine to make others feel better. If they were wise, they would know they could learn from you—not judge you.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Events that occurred earlier this week have opened a door before you. The path out is clear. Now, all you have to do is take your first steps. But don’t wait too long, Cap—this opportunity isn’t evergreen.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Be careful not to confuse your wants with your needs, Aquarius. While they might consciously feel the same to you, they couldn’t be more different. You’re in for a rude awakening if you actually think otherwise.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

When you’re deep in the emotional trenches, it can be difficult to see a clear way out. In these instances, it’s better to take a step (or two or three) back and reassess. How would you react to this situation objectively?

