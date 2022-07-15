Your Daily Horoscope: July 15, 2022

On Friday, July 15th, a full Moon flies under Aquarius in the 5th House of Pleasure. From this vantage point, the Moon also makes a tense square with fiery Mars under Taurus. Meanwhile, Mercury and Ceres inch closer to conjunction behind the Sun under Cancer.

Where does your sign fit into this celestial dance today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Too often, your short fuse makes you act or speak without thinking. And while some people closest to you understand this tendency and can brush it off, it’s not that easy for everyone. Today, focus on pausing before making a move.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

As someone who loves to work hard, you know that the grind isn’t always easy. But as someone who prioritizes comfort, it can still be hard to sacrifice ease for success. Still, the stars urge you to do precisely that today.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You twist yourself into a pretzel trying to get people to like you. Consequently, you’re left feeling taken advantage of and not quite yourself. The stars are offering some courage and guidance on how to express your needs more clearly.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Emotions are wonderful ego-strokers. They lead us to believe our actions are justified even when they’re not. Despite how satisfying it might feel, the stars urge you to hold off on name-calling and grudge-holding. It isn’t helping anyone—including you.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

People often see you as a self-sustaining star who doesn’t need extra support or compassion. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Your big heart craves companionship as much as anyone else, but you might have to explicitly ask for it.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Be wary of confusing productivity with avoidance. You’re so quick to help other people with their problems. But have you taken the time to look into yours? Make sure you’re watering your own grass before tromping into someone else’s yard.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Idealism is usually a recipe for disappointment. The world is messy, chaotic, and rarely what we dream it to be. It’s better to accept this reality now than to emotionally invest even further into it. Save yourself from undue heartache, Libra.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Loneliness can be a self-fulling prophecy if you’re not careful, Scorpio. It’s not that people don’t want to be close to you; you just don’t really allow them to do so. Direct and honest communication can go a long way here.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You get so caught up in the “go, go, go” mentality that you struggle to pump the brakes when necessary. There’s nothing wrong with taking a second to reassess and redirect. Otherwise, you’ll just end up further from your goal.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Don’t underestimate the effect financial obligations have on your overall wellbeing. We’re a society ruled by money. When ours is in flux or jeopardy, it can be difficult to focus. Tend to this issue first, and the other tangles will work themselves out.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You are certainly a trailblazer, but you are not the trailblazer. Progress and creativity are always give-and-take processes. Refusing to acknowledge that someone else can lead will only alienate you and stifle your mostly good-intentioned efforts.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

There’s a fine line between self-care and indulgence. When you’re so used to avoiding either, it can be easy to swing from one extreme to another. Take all the time you need. But make sure your other obligations are covered while you’re away.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest