Your Daily Horoscope: July 12, 2022

On Tuesday, July 12, the full Moon stands in direct opposition to Venus in Capricorn and Gemini, respectively. Both bodies are inextricably linked to our emotions and ego, which has the potential to manifest intense spiritual battles early this week.

What might that look like for your sign?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You love human connection as much as the next person. However, too much vulnerability can leave you feeling exposed and agitated. Take solace in the fact that this discomfort is mostly self-made and not a serious issue.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Confrontation is bad enough on its own. But when it becomes twisted up in our moral philosophies and ego, it can get even worse. Don’t cover your eyes on this one, Taurus. Pay attention to what this might be teaching you.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Your relationships and, in turn, your public persona can improve with more direct communication. It can be tempting to retreat into hiding when life starts poking at old wounds. But that’s precisely when you should start talking, not running.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You are so drawn to stability that you’re willing to suffer through discomfort as long as it means it’s the same. This leads to unhealthy and codependent behavior that, in the end, benefits no one. A little change is a good thing, Cancer.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

The battle between who you are and who you could be continues this week. Indeed, you see the solutions in front of you. Now, it’s just a matter of reaching out and grabbing them. Really—what are you waiting for?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Legacies and reputations are, in essence, hollow. They reflect skeletal outlines of who we are, omitting the deepest nuances of our inner selves. Right now, you’re catering to the former when you should be taking care of the latter.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

It can be especially difficult to stand up for yourself when it comes to people you love. Conflict within family and close friend circles can be hard to swallow. But is sacrificing your own happiness any better?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

When you assert yourself, you do so in permanent, meaningful ways. Therefore, you have to pay close attention to where you place your focus. It’s a natural consequence of your ability to shift power dynamics.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Perspectives are, by definition, flexible. You’ve felt it before when your point of view suddenly changes after a new life experience. And it very well could be happening right now. Try your best to go with the flow on this one, Sag.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Putting off work can be satisfying if you do it correctly. Coming back to an even bigger load will only stress you out further. To avoid this, you’ll have to ask someone to help cover for you while you rest.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

A new way of thinking is starting to affect your community role for the better. Now, the real challenge will be to communicate this mindset with others in a way that doesn’t make them feel talked down to or lesser.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

It’s never easy to admit when someone is taking advantage of you. You search so desperately for the good in people that it can be world-shattering when they prove you wrong. But it’s better that you find out sooner than later.

