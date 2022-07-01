Your Daily Horoscope: July 1, 2022

On Friday, July 1st, a small sliver of a waxing Moon passes over into the 11th House of Friendships. Leo is currently sitting in this house, but Aquarius is its true governor. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its stay under Cancer in opposition with Pluto retrograde.

Where does your sign fit into this celestial design?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Cleaning up after an emotional outburst never gets easy. While these feelings of guilt might be hard to swallow, it’s actually a good sign. That guilt means you care. It also means you have the potential to learn and grow from this.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

People often underestimate you as a stubborn homebody. But you have the gift of loyalty and endurance and, while Uranus sits under your sign, creative thinking. Everyone else’s solutions aren’t working. So, why not try yours?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

In a perfect world, the “easy” and “hard” parts of our lives would be separate. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and the two often blend together. Rather than trying to fight it, try using it to your advantage.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Romantic relationships often have more dramatic swells of emotion—soaring highs and devastating lows. Consequently, you tend to prioritize these over platonic bonds. But don’t underestimate all you’re missing out on by avoiding this non-romantic love.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Despite what your ego might tell you, lions don’t roam alone. They surround themselves with like-minded individuals—their pride. To get to your next goal, you’ll have to ensure that your own pride is in good condition.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Breaking out of a routine is never easy. Still, you’ve done it before. So, why wouldn’t you be able to do it again? Your current situation wasn’t always this way. At some point, you consciously decided to change. That time is here again.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Ignoring problems in your relationships will only cause them to appear elsewhere. What’s worse—one big problem or multiple small ones? Don’t be fooled by the diminutive nature of the latter; the stars suggest the former.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Self-reflection is only as good as the steps taken shortly after having done it. You can analyze until the cows come home. But if you don’t make any changes according to what you find, then what was the point?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

The lessons we learn in our romantic relationships don’t have to stay there. Indeed, you can transfer that insight and experience to the platonic issue you’re facing now. Or, you can ignore it and see how that works out for you.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The stars are urging you to assess your current situation. You’re not beholden to any one job or role. If this isn’t serving you in the way you anticipated, then you have every right to leave. In fact, you should.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Lately, you’ve been picking up some passive aggression from a loved one. If you’re perceptive enough to notice, then you’re also probably aware that it isn’t going away on its own. If they won’t start the conversation, then you do it.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You’ve been holding your tongue for so long that you feel like you’re going to burst. But you’re the only one keeping you from speaking, Pisces. No one is going to ask you to express yourself—you’re just going to have to do it.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest