Your Daily Horoscope: January 6, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, January 6th, the Sun and full Moon enter a stand-off in the 4th House of Home and Family and the 10th House of Social Status, respectively. As these two bodies face off on either side of Earth, our emotions and egos will feel torn between the most intimate and public facets of our life.

What will your sign need to find a balance between the two?

Your relationship getting less hot and heavy isn’t the death sentence you think it is, Aries. On the contrary, this is an opportunity to work on alternate forms of intimacy. You’re long overdue for practicing these other techniques.

What’s the worst that could happen by entertaining someone else’s ideas? If you don’t like what you see, then you can always revert to your old ways. But what if this new mindset is even better than you imagined?

Be careful in getting so caught up by your emotions that you forget others can’t read your mind. Now is not the time for assumptions, Gemini. Save yourself the trouble by speaking your intentions and concerns clearly.

Both your internal and external selves have their merits, Cancer. One cannot exist without the other, and neither one is inherently better. The stars urge you to stop disregarding this fact and start finding a better balance.

If your home life feels off, then everything else will, too. Rather than seeking external solutions for internal problems, try shifting your perspective a bit. The outside world will still be there when you’re done handling your affairs.

Being overwhelmed by one’s emotions is more common (and unavoidable) than you think, Virgo. Condemning yourself for these feelings won’t do anyone any good—certainly not yourself. Figure out what you need, and go from there.

The stars urge you to stop assuming that these positive things have happened to you by accident or dumb luck. You have worked hard for these accomplishments—both physically and mentally. Enjoy your wins while they’re here, Libra.

As we grow and evolve, so do our needs for security and happiness. Sometimes we need less, and other times, the opposite is true. Take some time to assess your current situation. It might be more different than you realize.

There’s nothing wrong with reveling in positive emotions, but things get a bit problematic when we let these feelings cloud our judgment. You can enjoy being in the present while still staying in touch with logic and reason.

You aren’t beholden to the person you were yesterday, last year, or a decade ago, Cap. Indeed, you have the right to change, learn, and evolve as you see fit. Don’t burden yourself with the mistakes from which you’ve already learned.

In addition to paying attention to who you choose for your inner circle, the stars urge you to consider the types of people you attract. What boundaries do you make (or not make)? How might that affect your relationships?

If the battle between your imagination and intuition becomes too great, consider reaching out to a trusted loved one for advice. It can be difficult to see the forest for the trees in our own situations. Don’t underestimate the power of reaching out.

