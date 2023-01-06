Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: January 6, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, January 6th.

By Madame Miranda
January 6, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, January 6th, the Sun and full Moon enter a stand-off in the 4th House of Home and Family and the 10th House of Social Status, respectively. As these two bodies face off on either side of Earth, our emotions and egos will feel torn between the most intimate and public facets of our life. 

What will your sign need to find a balance between the two?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Your relationship getting less hot and heavy isn’t the death sentence you think it is, Aries. On the contrary, this is an opportunity to work on alternate forms of intimacy. You’re long overdue for practicing these other techniques.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

What’s the worst that could happen by entertaining someone else’s ideas? If you don’t like what you see, then you can always revert to your old ways. But what if this new mindset is even better than you imagined?

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Be careful in getting so caught up by your emotions that you forget others can’t read your mind. Now is not the time for assumptions, Gemini. Save yourself the trouble by speaking your intentions and concerns clearly.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Both your internal and external selves have their merits, Cancer. One cannot exist without the other, and neither one is inherently better. The stars urge you to stop disregarding this fact and start finding a better balance.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

If your home life feels off, then everything else will, too. Rather than seeking external solutions for internal problems, try shifting your perspective a bit. The outside world will still be there when you’re done handling your affairs.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Being overwhelmed by one’s emotions is more common (and unavoidable) than you think, Virgo. Condemning yourself for these feelings won’t do anyone any good—certainly not yourself. Figure out what you need, and go from there.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

The stars urge you to stop assuming that these positive things have happened to you by accident or dumb luck. You have worked hard for these accomplishments—both physically and mentally. Enjoy your wins while they’re here, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

As we grow and evolve, so do our needs for security and happiness. Sometimes we need less, and other times, the opposite is true. Take some time to assess your current situation. It might be more different than you realize.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

There’s nothing wrong with reveling in positive emotions, but things get a bit problematic when we let these feelings cloud our judgment. You can enjoy being in the present while still staying in touch with logic and reason.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

You aren’t beholden to the person you were yesterday, last year, or a decade ago, Cap. Indeed, you have the right to change, learn, and evolve as you see fit. Don’t burden yourself with the mistakes from which you’ve already learned.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

In addition to paying attention to who you choose for your inner circle, the stars urge you to consider the types of people you attract. What boundaries do you make (or not make)? How might that affect your relationships?

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

If the battle between your imagination and intuition becomes too great, consider reaching out to a trusted loved one for advice. It can be difficult to see the forest for the trees in our own situations. Don’t underestimate the power of reaching out. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

