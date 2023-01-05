Your Daily Horoscope: January 5, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, January 5th, a nearly full Moon forms an unsavory square with Neptune and a harmonious trine with Saturn simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Sun and Ceres form the same former angle. This cosmic alignment suggests a battle between our urge to pretend and escape and our need to be held accountable and stay present.

Toward which side will your sign ultimately fall?

Just because you’re not drowning in success doesn’t mean you have to remain completely stagnant. Try using this downtime to help someone else achieve their goals. Then, they can return the favor when you start moving again.

While your work ethic is admirable, no one is asking you to martyr yourself for the sake of productivity. Everyone deserves a break now and then. And yes, that includes you, Taurus. Divert your attention toward something a bit more fun.

How different would your interactions with others feel if you took the time to listen instead of thinking up your next response? You might think you’re paying close attention to the conversation in this way, but you really aren’t.

Pretending that everything is fine is certainly the easier option. But is it the most reasonable or productive? We can’t avoid negative feelings forever, Cancer. And the sooner you face them head-on, the sooner they can dissipate.

After a long period of hard work, it can be all too tempting to treat ourselves to the point of indulgence. A little self-care is critical. But too much of it can quickly turn a person sour. Find a better balance, Leo.

Do you really not understand the other person’s point of view? Or do you comprehend exactly what they’re trying to say, and you’re just not happy with what it is? There’s a notable difference, Virgo. So, which one is it?

Equity and empathy are important to you, which is why finding common ground for your relationships to stand on is so critical. Don’t be afraid to use trial and error on what works best for each connection. They’ll all be different, and that’s okay.

Your lack of concern regarding what others think about you is indeed courageous, but the cosmos urge you to consider whether it’s wise. You can abide by your own compass without burning every bridge you cross along the way.

Not every relationship has to be so solemn, Sag. Stop focusing on the end goal, and start paying attention to the here and now. Have fun, don’t be afraid to get silly, and stop worrying so much.

These interpersonal conflicts will go away in either one of two ways. You can either get a little vulnerable and work out the knots together, or you can keep ignoring it and let them leave in the end.

Pay close attention to your inner circle, Aquarius. Are these people lifting you up or dragging you down? No matter how far back your roots stretch, this is a crucial distinction that requires unwavering inner honesty.

Be careful not to confuse reality with wishful thinking. Your imagination is undoubtedly a powerful tool. As such, you must wield it wisely. Take an extra second or two to process your situation as it stands, not as you dream it.

