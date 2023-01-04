Your Daily Horoscope: January 4, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, January 4th, a nearly full Moon conjoins with Mars retrograde under Gemini in the 9th House of Philosophy. During this time, we might feel extra motivated to share our opinions. And while this can sometimes be a welcome addition, the stars warn us to double-check before we cross any unseen boundaries.

What might that look like for your sign today?

You can either look at this setback or slump as a punishment, or you can look at it like a lesson. The choice is yours. But surely you don’t need the cosmos telling you which is the more productive option, right?

When we don’t feel good about ourselves, we rarely feel good about the decisions we make. If you want to feel better about the options at hand, then you’ll have to spend some time recentering and taking care of yourself first.

As frustrating as this lack of motivation might be, it won’t do anyone any good for you to take it out on others. The extra conflict will only worsen your mood, not to mention bring everyone else down with you.

Your negative self-talk is quick to make the problem about you. But what if it isn’t? There’s nothing wrong with shifting your values when necessary. It’s a necessary byproduct of gaining experience and wisdom, Cancer.

Try to resist the temptation to lean into your pride, Leo. Pouting in a corner isn’t going to get you anywhere. Take some time to lick your wounds if you must, but don’t lose sight of the bigger picture while you do.

A flexible sapling fares better in a storm than a tall, rigid oak tree. You aren’t lowering yourself by entertaining new ideas or values. But refusing to even consider concepts other than your own inevitably will.

Despite what your insecurities are telling you, you don’t need to rely on other people to make your decisions for you. Your choices aren’t inherently worse than anyone else’s. The stars encourage you to believe in yourself, Libra.

Perhaps the reason you struggle to trust yourself isn’t a lack of confidence but a lack of acceptance of the unexpected. Just because something is different than you planned doesn’t automatically make it worse, Scorpio.

Things are looking up in love, Sag. Don’t be afraid to revel in this romantic energy while it’s here. Not everything has to be a conquest toward a professional or personal goal. Stay in the moment. Enjoy it.

As tempting as it might be to rally support when you feel like someone else is in the wrong, the stars urge you to deal with these conflicts closer to the chest. Not everyone has to bear witness to your dirty laundry.

Rebelling against the crowd is the easier option because it requires less vulnerability. To belong is also to be genuinely seen, and that’s always been difficult for you. But what if you decided to lean into it instead?

Worry less about how this endeavor is going to look to the public, and focus on how it makes you feel. Is popularity worth feeling unhappy? Maybe for some—but that likely isn’t the case for someone as sentimental as you, Pisces.

