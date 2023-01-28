Your Daily Horoscope: January 28, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Saturday, a nearly first-quarter Moon straddles the line between the 7th House of Relationships and the 8th House of Reincarnation while opposing Haumea. Meanwhile, Venus crosses into the 6th House of Health. This cosmic alignment suggests it’s time to push through discomfort and take action, whether that’s in our relationships, mental health, or both.

What might that mean for your sign today?

If you’re going to advocate for anyone, why not let it be yourself? While you typically don’t have a problem asserting yourself, this dilemma is striking a different chord within your psyche. Don’t let it get you down, Aries.

As disheartening as these interpersonal conflicts can be, try to keep your eyes on the silver lining. Just like we have to prune rose bushes so that they can thrive, we must do the same so that we can, too.

Putting your emotional wellness in the hands of others is a dangerous game, Gemini. While it would be great to know everyone around us has our best interests in mind, the stars urge you to remember this isn’t always true.

Be careful not to confuse natural anticipation with an intuitive signal that you’re heading down the wrong path. Have faith in your ability to handle yourself in any situation—indeed, even the wild, unexpected ones, Cancer.

You can continue to ignore your needs if you really want to, but eventually, they will find a way to out-stubborn you. Wouldn’t you rather control the situation than have it control you? It’s time to take the reins and start steering.

Not all that glitters is gold, Virgo, and this is certainly true of external reputations. Sure, it can be nice to know everyone likes you. But if they’re only liking an artificial version of you, then how satisfying can it be?

This problem riding along the line of your peripheral vision won’t go away just because you pretend it isn’t there. The stars encourage you to face this challenge head-on, Libra. The sooner you do, the sooner it will be over.

Assuming that others can perceive our intentions is an easy enough habit to fall into, but it gets even more appealing when it’s our close family and friends. However, their proximity does not cancel out your need to be direct.

No one gets it right on the first try, Sag. Even your impressive winning streak began with a long, arduous trial-and-error process. And just like before, you’ll get to a more comfortable place with it sooner than you think.

You won’t solve this problem with silence, Cap. Moreover, it’s futile to get frustrated at a lack of progress when there has been an equal lack of action on the parts of all parties involved. It’s time to rip off the band-aid.

You’ve been so hyper-focused on what this friendship could be offering you. But have you stopped to consider how you might contribute to the relationship? Don’t forget that the healthiest bonds are always a two-way street, Aquarius.

A fork in the road is fast approaching on your path, and it’s your responsibility to weigh both available options. Don’t be too quick to brush off new ideas or concepts. The cosmos encourage you to keep your mind open.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.