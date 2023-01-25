Your Daily Horoscope: January 25, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Wednesday, Venus and Saturn start to drift apart, weakening the power of their previous conjunction. Meanwhile, a waxing crescent Moon swings through the 6th House of Health toward Neptune under Pisces. Additionally, Uranus has returned fully direct under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation.

Where does your sign fit into the celestial mix today?

The stars are lining up in your favor today, Aries. Use their celestial energy to your advantage. The universe is offering an opportunity to combine your best skills with your deepest interests. Indeed, great prosperity lies in wait.

Over time, strict discipline becomes second nature habits. But you have to be patient while this transition takes place. It won’t happen overnight, and it’ll likely be going on for a while before you even notice the final switch occurred.

While your concern over what others think about you is understandable, that doesn’t make it productive. Just because the compulsion to please people is there doesn’t mean you have to give in to it. Be true to yourself, Gemini.

You’ve noticed the need for a change, and now, it’s time that you act on it. The motivation to do so won’t stick around forever. Thus, it’s critical that you strike while the iron is hot. Steel yourself for great transformation ahead.

Gaining a deeper understanding of something can increase our interest in it tenfold. Although it might seem tedious at first to focus on the logistics, you’ll likely be surprised by how exciting these added details can make your prospects.

Are you listening to absorb information or to plan your next eloquently phrased response? Don’t be so naive as to assume you know everything, Virgo. Keep your mind open so that you can better learn something new.

Constantly sacrificing your needs for others’ isn’t the shining achievement you think it is, Libra. And, of course, it’s understandable that you’d think it is. How else can you justify making yourself a martyr when you don’t actually have to?

No one has a better sense of your connection to your immediate environment than you. Consider whether you’re using this intel to its fullest potential. What’s the point of identifying problems if you don’t work to fix them?

It’s important not to burn bridges in your ascent to success. But it’s equally important not to dull your glow so that others can feel more comfortable. The right people want you to succeed, not stay the same, Sag.

This dilemma isn’t as insurmountable as you think it is, Cap. Use your words. You’ve recited your speech a million times in your head. But if you never share it with the world, is it really doing you any good?

Consider what the events of the previous week might be trying to tell you. Now is the time to act on those revelations. The door in front of you won’t always be open. Make sure you don’t miss your opportunity to walk through it.

It isn’t enough only to self-reflect. On the contrary, Pisces—you must be the one to take the first step toward achieving your goals or righting your missteps. But the good news is that you’re also the most equipped for the job.

