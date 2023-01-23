Your Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Monday, Venus and Saturn overlap in a powerful conjunction under Aquarius in the 5th House of Pleasure. While Venus and Saturn’s energies combine, we might feel more inclined to pursue and practice our creative passions. It also could beget tough but crucial lessons surrounding money management.

What might this mean for your sign today?

If you’re unsure whether a close relationship is worth keeping, consider this: would you be willing to stand with them in times of conflict and strife? If the answer is no, then it might be time to reevaluate the connection.

As stubborn as you can be, you’re also no stranger to hard work. The stars indicate a time of discipline and challenge in your future, but it promises to offer great prosperity once you reach the other side. Keep at it, Taurus.

While your ability to split and mirror your personality can be a useful skill, it doesn’t do a great job of putting others at ease. For your sake and theirs, the stars encourage you to recalibrate with who you are—no outside influence.

In a perfect world, the universe would follow our plans down to the letter. But a perfect world, this is not, and one of our greatest responsibilities is to learn how to go with and take advantage of whatever flow the cosmos provide.

Now is a great time to hunker down and hone your creative crafts. Even those with tremendous innate talent like yourself can benefit from a bit of repetition, Leo. Don’t be so naive as to assume you’re above this type of practice.

Your perspective might be comfortable, but it’s also limiting. The stars implore you to keep your mind open to new possibilities. Consider the guidance of those around you carefully, Virgo. No one knows everything—not even you.

You are a dreamer and believer in all things good, which makes you particularly prone to “what if” ruminations. Consequently, making definitive decisions can seem too finite. However, this is a skill the stars are urging you to work on.

Despite your usually cool demeanor, you’ve been feeling warmer and lighter on your feet as of late. While this novelty might be uncomfortable at first, you’d be wise to lean into these feelings a little harder. You might like them.

It isn’t enough to just communicate your needs, Sag. You also need to consider how you communicate them to others. If you’re not getting the message across, how can you get upset when no one actually receives it?

As tiring as your hectic work schedule can be, there are also times of immense gratification. Don’t be afraid to revel in these feelings while they’re here, Cap. They’ll be gone soon enough—don’t waste this moment.

The best things in life take time, and the cosmos are offering up a perfect opportunity to appreciate that fact. Take this time to dig deeper into your endeavors and interests. Great transformation is on your horizon if you’re willing to take it.

Look to your subconscious for insights whenever necessary, but be careful not to get lost in it. Practice grounding exercises today to keep your feet planted firmly on Earth. Be wary of the temptation of your daydreams, Pisces.

