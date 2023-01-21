Your Daily Horoscope: January 21, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Saturday, Mercury finally returns direct after a tumultuous few weeks of the new year. Meanwhile, the tiniest sliver of the Moon passes between the nearby planet under the 4th House of Home and Family. This cosmic alignment suggests a need to rest and recenter now that most of Mercury’s communicative chaos has ceased.

What might this mean for your sign today?

Don’t underestimate the value of pursuing internal causes as much as external ones, Aries. Indeed, the work we do on ourselves can better equip us to help others in the future. Failure to conduct this work results in the opposite.

As someone who loves the indulgent side of life, it can be particularly difficult for you to tighten the purse strings. It can be helpful to keep your focus on the horizon during times like these. This won’t last forever.

You possess all the skills of a successful mediator. So, why don’t you use them? As long as your intentions remain good-hearted, this situation will likely benefit from your outsider perspective. Have faith in your abilities, Gemini.

Things have been a bit hectic lately, and your mind and soul need adequate time to recuperate. Allow yourself some quiet time in a place where you feel safe and comfortable. This recalibration will benefit you more than you think.

Be wary of allowing your ego to outshine the shadowy depths of your subconscious. Ideally, the two would work symbiotically, but that isn’t always the case. What sort of revelation is your pride hiding from you, Leo?

Consider how you approach other people’s relationships. What do you find intolerable? What values do you hold above all else? Keep this in mind while navigating your own bonds, Virgo. Don’t forget to practice what you preach.

Being able to identify problems within a relationship so readily is both a blessing and a curse. This type of insight can facilitate goodbyes we weren’t ready to make. But you must rest assured that it’s worth it.

Our egos have uncanny abilities to shapeshift and convince us we’re acting on principles or beliefs when in reality, we’re merely feeding our pride. The stars urge you to consider whether that’s happening right now.

The stars are lining in your favor, Sag. Use this energy wisely. Be careful not to burn bridges in your fiery excitement. And if someone is willing to offer a helping hand, don’t be so proud as to refuse them.

You’d be wise to remember that few problems are burdened further by the addition of love. Adding this type of unconditional compassion doesn’t automatically turn you into a doormat. Rather, it promotes empathy, patience, and internal validation.

You’ve equated progress with movement for so long that you’ve forgotten there are other ways to define success. Like a cocooned caterpillar or the small, imperceptible movements of tectonic plates, sometimes the best things happen while seemingly standing still.

The solutions you seek aren’t as complex as you might think, Pisces. On the contrary, they’ve likely been hiding in plain sight. Find some time to reflect on your innermost thoughts. What are they trying to tell you?

