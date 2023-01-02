Your Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, January 2nd, a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Uranus retrograde under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. The Moon encourages us to take stock of our plans and progress. Do we adjust or proceed? Meanwhile, Uranus retrograde implores us to consider ideas or approaches we might not have thought of before.

What might that look like for your sign today?

If you’re unsure which direction to choose, consider your past selves. When did you need someone to advocate for you in the past? Perhaps you can be the person you needed when you were younger for someone else today, Aries.

Just because the universe is pushing you in a direction you hadn’t considered before doesn’t mean it’s wrong. You would benefit from spending some time outside your comfort zone, Taurus. Indeed, you might even like it.

As tempting as temporary gratification might be in the moment, try to remember your future self. When you rebel against your best interests, you only hurt yourself in the long run. Don’t be so short-sighted, Gemini.

The stars are urging you to pause and consider your current position. Are you happy with where you’re going—with the values your actions inherently support? If the answer is no, what will you do to fix that?

You’re so preoccupied with what other people may or may not think of you that you haven’t even considered whether you’re happy. At the end of the day, you’re the one who has to live with your choices. So, make them for you, Leo.

While it might feel like you’re being helpful, the stars urge you to take a step back and consider whether you’re about to cross a boundary. It’s all too easy to project your own problems onto someone else without realizing it.

If you don’t believe in yourself, then everything else is going to feel off-kilter, Libra. You have to start with a sturdy foundation. Don’t rush yourself into thinking you’re ready. This isn’t a sprint. Take all the time you need.

This new territory of emotions and vulnerability isn’t as hard to traverse as you think, Scorpio. You’re just out of practice when it comes to listening to yourself. Keep trying, and things will start feeling more natural.

Not everything has to be a dead sprint toward the finish line, Sag. There is merit in slowing down and taking in the sights around you. The journey is certainly no less crucial than the important.

Jumping in and taking over other people’s tasks and responsibilities isn’t always as helpful as you think it is, Cap. Other people want the opportunity to prove themselves just like you. So, let them have it.

You’ve been making good progress, Aquarius. Now, the stars are urging you to sit back and look at your work thus far. What needs to change? Alternatively, what can stand to stay the same? Figure these out before moving forward.

When nothing seems to go right, then try going left. Don’t underestimate your creative thinking skills at the very moment you need them, Pisces. Trust your instincts. You’re more capable of handling this than you think.

