Your Daily Horoscope: January 18, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Wednesday, a shrinking crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with Jupiter in the 3rd House of Communications and 7th House of Relationships, respectively. This cosmic alignment suggests an ending might be approaching, but it will be one that both parties leave on good terms. Keep your eyes and heart open to change today.

What might this mean for your sign?

When was the last time you analyzed your obligations and goals for their potential positive output, Aries? How long have you been running on autopilot to get things done without thinking about your life path? It’s time to do so.

Despite your best efforts, the universe continues to change around you. And unfortunately, that’s the way things will always be, Taurus. You can’t push back against this large of a tide. Just ride the wave as best you can.

This challenge is an opportunity for you to figure out what works for you and what doesn’t. You aren’t beholden to any singular life path, Gemini. If you crave a change, then you’re within your rights to go out and find one.

Relationships that end on terms are sometimes intolerably bittersweet, but try to push through the discomfort anyway. While it’s important to give yourself the grace to grieve, don’t forget to start looking ahead at the prosperity waiting for you.

Your urge to be part of the crowd and your urge to lead it are at war with each other. And as pleasant as it would be to have an outside mediator to handle the conflict, that responsibility falls to you, Leo.

As someone notorious for overplanning, a slight change of plans can disrupt your entire day. However, the stars urge you to remain calm. As difficult as it might be, this moment will pass before you know it.

If you can’t advocate for yourself, then how do you expect to do the same for others, Libra? You must speak up so that others respect your needs and wants. No one else is going to make them do that for you.

Since when are you so doubtful of your own intuition, Scorpio? You are more than capable of handling this challenge. It’s only your insecurities that are trying to convince you otherwise. Have faith in yourself.

Sometimes, success depends on us getting our needs met. And other times, success requires us to forgo them temporarily. It’s your responsibility to determine which situation you find yourself in now and act accordingly, Sag.

Not everyone around you can anticipate your intentions, Cap. You can’t expect them to read your mind. Instead, try communicating your thoughts clearly. If you leave for misinterpretations, then they will inevitably arise. Choose your words carefully.

If you were to quantify success and prosperity in exact terms, what would it look like? This exercise will be beneficial in determining your next moves. Take your time with it, and be sure you’re being honest with yourself.

Succumbing to your ego in the form of self-deprecation can be just as detrimental as swinging the other way toward narcissism. You must keep your eyes on the bigger picture and not get caught up in minor details.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.