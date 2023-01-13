Your Daily Horoscope: January 13, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Friday, the Sun sits in a challenging square with Eris, a dwarf planet governing our rebellious sides. Meanwhile, the waning gibbous Moon directly opposes Jupiter while straddling the line between the 12th House of Self-Undoing and the 1st House of Self. This cosmic alignment suggests an urgent need to assess our actions for their benefits, forethought, and alignment with our inner values.

What might this mean for your sign today?

Caring for another person in the way they need to be cared for isn’t a one-time process, Aries. On the contrary, healthy relationships require ongoing effort. If you want this connection to last, then you need to start trying.

Be wary of letting the honeymoon phase mislead you, Taurus. Any new endeavor—be it interpersonal or otherwise—can seem more exciting in the beginning. But you mustn’t let this convince you to shove your other obligations to the wayside.

While your first instinct might be to sacrifice your own needs for the greater good, the stars urge you to take a closer look. Is this really necessary? No one is expecting you to be a martyr.

The longer you put off this conflict, the more unpleasant it will be when it inevitably arrives. So, which is worse, Cancer? Would you rather deal with the temporary pain of a goodbye or suffer through years more of this mistreatment?

Be cautious of your ego pushing you to do things that go against your best interest. You have an obligation to make yourself happy—not everyone else. Consider whether your next step gets you closer or further from that goal.

While your inclination to lend a helping hand is admirable at times, it can also be misleading. What challenge in your life is this external focus allowing you to ignore? Don’t forget about tending to your own garden, Virgo.

The universe has no filter, which means that bad things often happen to good people. Luckily, this type of hurt equips us with a gentler, more empathetic touch. Continue trying to use this filter to your advantage, Libra.

Personal evolution requires regular analysis of the habits, relationships, and goals in our life. If something is no longer serving you in a positive way, then it might be time to look for a change. This exercise is unavoidable, Scorpio.

Your hunger for success is powerful, Sag. Thus, it’s critical that you don’t underestimate its ability to mislead you. Not every endeavor is worth pursuing, nor is every problem worth fixing. The stars urge you to pick your battles more carefully.

In a perfect world, everyone around us would hold the same space for our values, boundaries, and needs as we do theirs. But unfortunately, this isn’t a perfect world. So, you need to tend to these things yourself.

It’s never easy to admit when we were wrong about someone. But it’s better to confront this realization now than to be forced to do so further down the road. You still have some control over this situation, Aquarius.

You won’t be able to find the internal solutions you need in your external environment, Pisces. However, you might be able to find the latter’s solutions with the former. Either way, the guidance you’re looking for is within you.

