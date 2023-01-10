Your Daily Horoscope: January 10, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Tuesday, January 10th, an almost-full waning Moon forms an auspicious trine with Eris, a dwarf planet that governs how we show our rebellious sides. This aspect takes place in the 11th House of Friendships and the 7th House of Relationships, suggesting an internal pushback against certain connections in our lives. Thanks to Mercury retrograde lurking behind the Sun, these pushbacks might not be voluntary.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

As tempting as it might be to resolve this conflict immediately, both parties might benefit from a little more time apart. Use this break to collect your thoughts, come to terms with your emotions, and decide your next steps.

Just because your life path is branching in an unexpected way doesn’t mean you’re getting lost, Taurus. Consider this as an opportunity to expand your horizons. Indeed, this change of pace could be saving you from a worse fate.

Don’t underestimate the ability of gossip to spread like wildfire. This situation has no room for doublespeak or misinterpretations. If you want to avoid some serious strife, be sure to nip miscommunications in the bud.

Familiarity is not always positive, despite what your homebody tendencies are trying to tell you. As we evolve, so do our needs and values. The stars urge you to work on reacquainting yourself with both, Cancer.

Believe it or not, there is a silver lining to this lousy experience. And those revelations are making their way to you soon. But you won’t be able to rush them. Allow them to reveal themselves to you on their time.

Be wary of letting the humdrum of your daily life give you tunnel vision, Virgo. It’s critical that you take a step back and look at the bigger picture from time to time. Are you investing energy into what’s truly important?

You are allowed to express your need to be needed. While some prefer to do things their own way, others are trying to keep the peace just like you. You might be surprised what clear communication can do, Libra.

You are in charge of your own course, Scorpio. If you decide that you want to take things in a different direction, then you’re allowed to do that. You’re living for your future self—not the versions of you that live in your past.

Success might be what you crave, but stability is what you need. There are certainly ways to achieve both, but it won’t happen overnight. Be patient, and keep your eyes focused on what’s ahead of you.

When everything in your life feels so hectic, it can be tempting to brush a one-off conflict aside. However, keep in mind that not everyone will be up for rebuilding a burnt bridge once your schedule dies down, Cap.

Sometimes, we don’t get to decide every inch of our life path. More often than not, our immediate surroundings reveal our most outstanding obligations to us. Keep your eyes and mind open to the possibility of something new.

You can’t hide from your subconscious forever, Pisces. Eventually, these deep, nagging feelings will find a way to the surface. Wouldn’t you rather control the manner in which they do so? It’s best to get this over with quickly.

