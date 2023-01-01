Your Daily Horoscope: January 1, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, January 1st, a waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with the Sun in the 8th and 4th Houses, respectively. This prosperous alignment signals an end to the struggles between our egos and emotions from earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Mercury continues its retrograde motion in a square with Eris retrograde.

Where does your sign fit into the mix?

You have a lot of energy and vigor, which makes finding an appropriate, healthy outlet all the more critical. If you leave your passion to simmer unchecked, it will likely start boiling over in areas of your life where it isn’t as needed.

The tide is changing, Taurus. And as much as you might like to stay on the shore and watch the water come in, it’s already pooling around your feet. Luckily, you know these waters better than you think. Just start swimming.

When you act on misinformation, every subsequent choice is rooted in falsehood. Thus, it’s essential that you take the time to untangle any communicative knots and see this situation for what it really is, Gemini.

Sometimes, we adopt new ideas as a means of survival. Once the need to be in survival mode is over, these ideas no longer feel like they align with your values. That’s not a bad thing, Cancer. It’s time to let go.

You don’t give up on relationships easily. If there’s a way to keep yourself in someone’s good graces, you’ll find it—often to a fault. But not everyone needs to be in your life. More specifically, not everyone deserves that privilege.

For someone as analytical as you, communication mix-ups are just another puzzle for you to solve. Trust in your skills, but make sure you’re not rushing into any assumptions or rash decisions. Take your time, Virgo.

Your love has transformative power, Libra. Make sure you’re using it wisely. Be wary of expending too many emotional or mental resources on those who only seek to take advantage of you. Pick your circle carefully.

If your cold, calculating persona was actually working for you, then you wouldn’t be stuck with this vague, uneasy feeling in your stomach. Try leaning into your softer side. What’s the worst that could happen, Scorpio?

You’ve put the burden of being the head of your household and a leader in your career squarely on your shoulders. And that’s a lot, Sag. Either start asking for help or lower your self-expectations.

You’re not the one creating all these problems. So, why have you elected yourself the person in charge of fixing them? Part of loving others and helping them grow is letting them be held accountable when necessary.

If you must insist on rebelling, then at least find a worthy adversary against which to resist. Pushing back against any and everything that comes your way for rebelliousness’ sake is unproductive (and a little childish, Aquarius).

As the cosmos stir and muddy our communications, it will be especially important for you not to assume someone else’s intentions. Your overwhelmingly negative self-talk will likely paint your assumptions in a harsh light. Keep your eyes on reality, Pisces.

