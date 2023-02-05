Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Sunday, February 5th.

By Madame Miranda
February 5, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Sunday, the full Moon and Sun directly oppose each other in the 11th House of Friendships under Leo and the 5th House of Pleasure under Aquarius, respectively. Leo and Aquarius are both markedly egotistical, which makes this stand-off between our pride and vulnerability all the more volatile. The stars urge us to proceed with caution. 

What do the cosmos have in store for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

You are well-equipped to handle this confrontation. But that might not be the case for everyone involved. Speak your piece, but do so tactfully. You don’t need to twist the knife deeper to get your point across, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Be cautious of investing in external endeavors or relationships too heavily, Taurus. Once you get an idea in your head, there isn’t much that can change your mind. However, this lends itself to illogical and irrational thinking.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Ignoring your problems won’t make them go away. On the contrary, this will likely only exacerbate them. As tempting as it might be to stick your head in the sand, you’d be wise to keep your eyes forward on the path ahead.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The sooner you nip these miscommunications in the bud, the sooner all parties can start feeling better. You mustn’t let this issue fester and grow into something worse, Cancer. Take control of the situation while you still can.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Leo. Our ego has a funny way of making us misinterpret our immediate surroundings. If you have a question, ask. And if you have a grievance, then air it.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Be wary of losing yourself in fantasy. Your need to be correct about situations or people carries the risk of blinding you to fulfill this wish. But you can’t change reality, Virgo. So, it’s critical that you remain rooted in it.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Perhaps the reason this exploration isn’t as satisfying as you’d like is that you are searching the wrong places. Try redirecting your route for a while. You might be surprised by how much you like the change in direction.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Even if you feel like you aren’t making much progress, there is still plenty of work you can do from your current standpoint. Gather all the information you can. This will prove useful to you further down the road, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

When we put too much focus on the accomplishment itself, we start to lose sight of the “why.” Why are you pursuing this endeavor? Why is it important? The stars urge you to reacquaint yourself with these ideas.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Pushing back the status quo of any kind takes diligence and confidence. The former is no problem for you. However, if you find yourself struggling with the latter, all you have to do is pretend. That’ll do the trick, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Changing our mindset is a difficult task. In order to do so, we must first identify where we were wrong—and frankly, that exercise is tiresome and disheartening. But the wisdom that lies on the other side is worth it.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The stars urge you to use your empathy to your advantage today, Pisces. Pay close attention to your emotional state and the signals coming from others. While it isn’t foolproof, it is a good indicator of what to do next. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of February’s astrological calendar.

