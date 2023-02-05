Your Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Sunday, the full Moon and Sun directly oppose each other in the 11th House of Friendships under Leo and the 5th House of Pleasure under Aquarius, respectively. Leo and Aquarius are both markedly egotistical, which makes this stand-off between our pride and vulnerability all the more volatile. The stars urge us to proceed with caution.

What do the cosmos have in store for your sign today?

You are well-equipped to handle this confrontation. But that might not be the case for everyone involved. Speak your piece, but do so tactfully. You don’t need to twist the knife deeper to get your point across, Aries.

Be cautious of investing in external endeavors or relationships too heavily, Taurus. Once you get an idea in your head, there isn’t much that can change your mind. However, this lends itself to illogical and irrational thinking.

Ignoring your problems won’t make them go away. On the contrary, this will likely only exacerbate them. As tempting as it might be to stick your head in the sand, you’d be wise to keep your eyes forward on the path ahead.

The sooner you nip these miscommunications in the bud, the sooner all parties can start feeling better. You mustn’t let this issue fester and grow into something worse, Cancer. Take control of the situation while you still can.

Don’t underestimate your ability to stand in your own way, Leo. Our ego has a funny way of making us misinterpret our immediate surroundings. If you have a question, ask. And if you have a grievance, then air it.

Be wary of losing yourself in fantasy. Your need to be correct about situations or people carries the risk of blinding you to fulfill this wish. But you can’t change reality, Virgo. So, it’s critical that you remain rooted in it.

Perhaps the reason this exploration isn’t as satisfying as you’d like is that you are searching the wrong places. Try redirecting your route for a while. You might be surprised by how much you like the change in direction.

Even if you feel like you aren’t making much progress, there is still plenty of work you can do from your current standpoint. Gather all the information you can. This will prove useful to you further down the road, Scorpio.

When we put too much focus on the accomplishment itself, we start to lose sight of the “why.” Why are you pursuing this endeavor? Why is it important? The stars urge you to reacquaint yourself with these ideas.

Pushing back the status quo of any kind takes diligence and confidence. The former is no problem for you. However, if you find yourself struggling with the latter, all you have to do is pretend. That’ll do the trick, Cap.

Changing our mindset is a difficult task. In order to do so, we must first identify where we were wrong—and frankly, that exercise is tiresome and disheartening. But the wisdom that lies on the other side is worth it.

The stars urge you to use your empathy to your advantage today, Pisces. Pay close attention to your emotional state and the signals coming from others. While it isn’t foolproof, it is a good indicator of what to do next.

