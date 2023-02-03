Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: February 3, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, February 3rd.

By Madame Miranda
February 3, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Friday, a nearly full Moon flies through its ruling sign Cancer, in the 10th House of Social Status. Its course creates a tense opposition with Mercury, suggesting communicative troubles that could have a larger impact on our reputations. The cosmos urge us to speak carefully today. It will be important to take great care in ensuring our words aren’t misconstrued, no matter how well-intentioned our hearts might be. 

What does this mean for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

If you don’t find a way to love what you do, then you’ll continue to feel miserable. Have you truly exhausted every effort to find a silver lining in this situation? If you have to no avail, then maybe it’s time to part ways.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

As important as it is for you to depart from your comfort zone occasionally, the stars urge you to be cautious about how you do so. The answer to a stagnant week or two isn’t to dive headfirst into reckless hedonism, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Your tendency to deflect others’ perception of you in an attempt to shield yourself from vulnerability is starting to backfire, Gemini. How do you expect to create healthy bonds if you never let anybody in to know the real you?

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Regardless of how high your emotions get, you must exercise great caution in how you speak to those around you. The words you say in anger will remain long after your initial adrenaline rush wears off, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Growing from one’s experiences requires an honest evaluation of the ways in which we contributed to it. There’s no point in keeping up appearances for your inner psyche, Leo. You might as well be truthful with yourself.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your ability to openly communicate with others is dependent on your willingness to tap into your emotional side. The stars encourage you to take some time to organize your thoughts today. This will help clear the path ahead.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You can’t force a situation that was never going to work, Libra. It’s better to bow out gracefully now than be forced to when you deplete all your emotional resources. The right endeavor will come more easily than this.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

A new opportunity is peeking over the horizon at you, Scorpio. Will you venture out of your shell to take it? The stars urge you to keep your heart and mind open. Try to push through, even if it feels awkward at first.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Rather than focusing on how much you can squeeze out of a situation, try staying present and living in the moment. You can glean insights from your reflections later, but don’t let that exercise distract you now.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Don’t underestimate the ability of your immediate environment to surprise you, Cap. It’s even easier to miss things within our comfort zones because we’re so used to what’s already there. Take a closer look. Your eyes might be deceiving you.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Make sure you’ve weighed both options thoroughly before moving forward. If you act too quickly, you’re liable to make an ill-informed misstep. An extra moment of reflection shouldn’t be enough to derail your progress completely, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

As nice as it would be to have someone swoop in and act as your personal advocate, this likely won’t happen, Pisces. Instead of waiting for a knight in shining armor to save you, why don’t you try being your own savior?

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of February’s astrological calendar.

