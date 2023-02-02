Your Daily Horoscope: February 2, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Thursday, a swollen gibbous Moon flies into its ruling sign, Cancer, in the 10th House of Social Status. It simultaneously forms a harmonious trine with Haumea in the 2nd House of Value, indicating a green light to trust our instincts, particularly when it comes to our assets and immediate environments. An equally favorable trine between the Sun and Mars offers additional encouragement and motivation.

As disheartening as the monotony of daily life might seem right now, things aren’t as bleak as they appear. Don’t discredit the impact of small moments of curiosity and joy. You don’t need to fly across the world to truly explore.

You often oscillate from doing far too much or struggling to do anything at all, both of which can be exhausting in their own right. The stars urge you to take advantage of opportunities that might help you find a middle ground.

Personal growth is rarely a comfortable process, Gemini—there’s a reason they call them growing pains. But take solace in the fact that this discomfort is only temporary, and you’ll be grateful you followed through with it.

You are incredibly perceptive. So, when something seems off, it’s at least worth a second look. There’s certainly a chance you could be wrong. But your track record suggests there’s also a chance that you aren’t.

The cosmos are offering up an opportunity to expand your horizons, and you’d be wise to take it. Even if you aren’t automatically the master of this new domain, the experience will be worth venturing outside your comfort zone, Leo.

Despite your reputation as a problem-solver, even you aren’t immune to the occasional misstep. But the most pressing issue isn’t whether or not you erred. On the contrary, it’s whether or not you choose to learn from it.

Why are you so quick to defer to someone else, Libra? You have all the same capabilities—in fact, even more so in some regards. Have faith in your skills, and don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself. Someone has to do it.

Rather than waiting for someone else to take the first step, why not be the one to take it? Few people are as well-equipped to navigate uncharted territory as you, Scorpio. You thrive in the mysterious—so dive in.

Worry less about the optics of your relationships, and start focusing on their internal strength. Open, honest communication will be the only thing to solve this rift, and that doesn’t always meet the status quo’s standards.

Rebelling against your best interests won’t provide the solutions you seek, Cap. You can’t blow past your own mental wellness. If your body and mind are telling you to rest, then you’d be wise to listen to them for once.

While this change-up might be unexpected, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a punishment. The stars urge you to shift your perspective a bit. What if this was a learning opportunity? How might that change your experience?

Ignoring financial problems won’t make them go away, Pisces. In fact, there’s a very good chance it will only make it worse. You don’t need to beat yourself up over it, but you do need to confront this dilemma head-on.

