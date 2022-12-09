Your Daily Horoscope: December 9, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, December 9th, the full Moon opposes a conjunction between Venus and Mercury. The former planet governs love (both external and internal) and finances, while the latter influences communication, intellect, and exploration. When together in conjunction, these forces can either embolden each other or snuff the other out. The lunar opposition suggests we’ll have to look inward to our emotions to find out which outcome our sign can expect.

What might your sign find today?

Don’t underestimate the ability of your emotions to color your tone and judgment. It would be worthwhile to wait an extra moment or two before reacting. Let the initial wave of adrenaline pass, and then proceed cautiously.

Walking the tightrope between too much and too little is infinitely harder than swinging from one extreme to the next. Indeed, it takes much more mental stamina to give and take whenever necessary. But you must try, tired or not.

When you’re up close and personal with a particular struggle, it can feel utterly overwhelming. However, if you were to take a few steps back, you might find that this conflict is far smaller than you originally thought.

Nothing can pour cold water on a hot romance than an overactive mind, Cancer. Take extra care to react only to what you see in front of you—not perceptions and projections created in your mind. Stop expecting the worst.

When you get hurt, you tend to lick the wound for a long while. As counterproductive as this wallowing can get, it does have one potential silver lining. You’ve pondered this problem for months. Use what you’ve learned, Leo.

The stars urge you to critically assess the areas in your life that could use some attention—and the ones that could stand to be put on the back burner. The only way to steady your foundation is to find better equilibrium, Virgo.

Be wary of letting your emotions run wild, Libra. As useful as your imagination can be, it can also be crucially detrimental. If you have questions, then ask them. Don’t fantasize about what the answers might be. Find them.

You’re quick to cede success to the next person in line, but you deserve those same rewards every now and then. Don’t give up your seat at the table so easily, Scorpio. No one is expecting (or wanting) you to do so.

There’s a fine line between running yourself ragged and giving it your best effort. And unfortunately, only you will be able to find where that line lies on your path. Whatever you do, don’t pretend it isn’t there.

Not everything in our life has to be a stepping stone toward something else. Sometimes, we are simply meant to experience the situation at hand, learn from it, and continue on our way. That still has value, Cap.

No one is immune to needing the help of others—not even you, Aquarius. So, why are you so quick to turn down the advice or support of others? If you expect them to lean on you, then you should return the favor.

When we lose sight of ourselves and our core values, it can become all the more easier for others to influence us for the worse. The stars urge you to reacquaint yourself with your fundamental identity to resist these outside forces.

