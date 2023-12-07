Your Daily Horoscope: December 7, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

With so much suffering and need in the world, it can be difficult to find the causes most deserving of our time. The stars urge you to look within to find your answer. Who or what did you need in your darkest moments? How could you be that person or thing for someone else?

Don’t be so quick to write off your role in this conflict, Taurus. If you were to take an honest assessment of these problems’ common denominators, what might you find? Perhaps you consistently encountering the same issues isn’t an external fix but an internal one.

You can’t please everyone, Gemini. The sooner you release the burden of trying to do so, the better you’ll feel. It’s far more productive to learn how to deal with tension and unrest than exhaust yourself by trying to keep it from happening. Focus on resilience, not popularity.

Be careful of speaking too quickly when tensions are high, Cancer. As a sensitive person yourself, you tend to find others’ vulnerable weak spots quickly. Think of how long you can cling to a transgression or personal slight. You’re not the only one capable of holding a grudge.

Rather than spending all your energy trying to look impressive to those around you, the stars urge you to assess others’ ability to inspire you. Your willingness to be the leader is admirable. But you’d be wise to keep your heart and mind open to what others could be teaching you.

Interpersonal conflict is a two-way street, and so is its resolution. You can’t push this problem away just because you’re tired of dealing with it. If you want to find common ground, then you’ll have to entertain what the opposing side might need or want, just like they do for you.

When there are no previous experiences to lean on for guidance in a new situation, we must shift our focus to how we feel. How is this new environment or relationship causing you to respond on a gut level? Inner reflection can provide greater clarity than you think, Libra.

What we need for a happy, successful relationship changes over time. As such, you’d be wise not to place all your expectations and aspirations within the framework of experiences you’ve already had. Consider what you want out of this without the pressure of what you used to want.

Some people run from change; you run to it. Give those around you patience as they navigate this uncharted territory. Not everyone is as eager to dive headfirst into the unknown as you are. A little bit of compassion will go a long way for those around you — and, in turn, yourself.

Just because you aren’t getting the immediate results you were after doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong. The best things in life often take the most time. Doubt is the poison of progress. Lean on your values and beliefs. They’ll keep you on the right course, Cap.

Be careful not to slip out of one negative thought pattern just to get into another. No one gets it right all of the time, Aquarius. The fact that you even acknowledged your mistake is a good sign that you’re ready to grow from it. Be kind to yourself along the way.

There is a big difference between experiencing alienation and causing it. Don’t let their similar outward appearances mislead you. The support and camaraderie you seek are within your reach. But if you never reach your hands out to grab it, then how can you ever expect it to be yours?