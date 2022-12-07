Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 7, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, December 7th.

By Madame Miranda
December 7, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, December 7th, a full Moon enters the 9th House of Philosophy under Gemini. It’s fast approaching Mars retrograde, which has been stalling our motivation and drive for a couple weeks now. Meanwhile, the Sun remains in the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius with a Venus-Mercury conjunction. The upcoming opposition between the Sun and Moon will also begin to make itself known today. 

Where does your sign fit into the mix?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Sitting back and letting someone else take over goes directly against your personality, but that doesn’t mean you should resist it. No one is immune to needing to change, learn, or both. Try to keep an open mind, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Love and finances are two things you should never go into blind. It’s essential that you clear up any miscommunications or misunderstandings as soon as possible. Otherwise, you’ll be moving forward on rocky, unstable ground.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

While you shouldn’t expect the worst from people, you also shouldn’t expect everyone to have your best interest at the forefront of their mind. You must be your own advocate and look out for yourself. Don’t rely on others to do so.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Our emotions have a funny way of cementing ourselves in reality, regardless of how accurate that reality actually is. This type of dogmatism doesn’t only protect us from negative change—it also prevents us from ever undergoing positive transformations.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

This is only a minor setback, Leo. Don’t let your insecurities convince you this means you’re doomed to stay the same forever. Consider what you can learn from this waiting period in the meantime. Not all hope is lost.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Not everything that glitters is gold, Virgo. Just because this opportunity has presented itself doesn’t necessarily mean you should take it. Take some time to assess your emotional self. What does that part of you need?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Don’t underestimate the power of small, daily rituals. Indeed, these routines can have significant impacts on our lives—both positive and negative. Are you happy with the side toward which your daily rituals push you, Libra?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Even if this current interest doesn’t provide a means to an end, if it makes you feel good, then isn’t that worth keeping around? So long as this doesn’t start to damage your physical or mental wellness, you should just enjoy it.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Stop assuming other people will simply predict your needs for you, Sag. It’s your responsibility to express them clearly and directly. Not doing so is setting yourself up for disappointment and resentment, neither of which anyone wants.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

If none of the solutions you’ve tried have worked, then perhaps it’s time to start looking somewhere else. Don’t exhaust yourself using the same approach and expecting a different result. It’s time to start looking outside the box, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You can try to put off this transitional phase all you want, but eventually, it will catch up with you. The stars urge you to stop waiting around and start taking actionable steps to get this metamorphosis over with.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Be wary of leaning too heavily on your rose-colored glasses. Your belief in others and general optimism are admirable, but they can also lend to naive thinking. Make sure not to let your head soar too far above the clouds. 

