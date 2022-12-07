Your Daily Horoscope: December 7, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, December 7th, a full Moon enters the 9th House of Philosophy under Gemini. It’s fast approaching Mars retrograde, which has been stalling our motivation and drive for a couple weeks now. Meanwhile, the Sun remains in the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius with a Venus-Mercury conjunction. The upcoming opposition between the Sun and Moon will also begin to make itself known today.

Where does your sign fit into the mix?

Sitting back and letting someone else take over goes directly against your personality, but that doesn’t mean you should resist it. No one is immune to needing to change, learn, or both. Try to keep an open mind, Aries.

Love and finances are two things you should never go into blind. It’s essential that you clear up any miscommunications or misunderstandings as soon as possible. Otherwise, you’ll be moving forward on rocky, unstable ground.

While you shouldn’t expect the worst from people, you also shouldn’t expect everyone to have your best interest at the forefront of their mind. You must be your own advocate and look out for yourself. Don’t rely on others to do so.

Our emotions have a funny way of cementing ourselves in reality, regardless of how accurate that reality actually is. This type of dogmatism doesn’t only protect us from negative change—it also prevents us from ever undergoing positive transformations.

This is only a minor setback, Leo. Don’t let your insecurities convince you this means you’re doomed to stay the same forever. Consider what you can learn from this waiting period in the meantime. Not all hope is lost.

Not everything that glitters is gold, Virgo. Just because this opportunity has presented itself doesn’t necessarily mean you should take it. Take some time to assess your emotional self. What does that part of you need?

Don’t underestimate the power of small, daily rituals. Indeed, these routines can have significant impacts on our lives—both positive and negative. Are you happy with the side toward which your daily rituals push you, Libra?

Even if this current interest doesn’t provide a means to an end, if it makes you feel good, then isn’t that worth keeping around? So long as this doesn’t start to damage your physical or mental wellness, you should just enjoy it.

Stop assuming other people will simply predict your needs for you, Sag. It’s your responsibility to express them clearly and directly. Not doing so is setting yourself up for disappointment and resentment, neither of which anyone wants.

If none of the solutions you’ve tried have worked, then perhaps it’s time to start looking somewhere else. Don’t exhaust yourself using the same approach and expecting a different result. It’s time to start looking outside the box, Cap.

You can try to put off this transitional phase all you want, but eventually, it will catch up with you. The stars urge you to stop waiting around and start taking actionable steps to get this metamorphosis over with.

Be wary of leaning too heavily on your rose-colored glasses. Your belief in others and general optimism are admirable, but they can also lend to naive thinking. Make sure not to let your head soar too far above the clouds.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions