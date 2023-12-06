Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Uncategorized

Your Daily Horoscope: December 6, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 6, 2023 | 5:15 p.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Wednesday, December 6"

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Commitment and diligence can take on new levels of satisfaction when focused on others. That is to say, perhaps the unfulfilled feelings you’ve been experiencing are signs that your energy is most needed elsewhere. Seek out opportunities to empower and uplift those around you, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Change can often feel uncomfortable. But this doesn’t mean you should take it as a cosmic sign that you’re headed down the wrong path. In fact, quite the opposite could be true. If things continued to feel exactly the same, then how could you be sure you’re making progress?

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Nothing in life is exempt from a healthy dose of critical thinking. Even our most familiar relationships, habits, and values can benefit from the occasional review. The longer you put off this process, the more difficult it will be to make necessary changes whenever the need arises.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

When people and ideas prove themselves to be something different than we thought, the revelation is rarely isolated. Indeed, these transitions send out a ripple effect throughout all facets of our lives. Hold on tight as you navigate the waves caused by this change.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Be careful not to let the passing of time disillusion you into forgetting what you’ve learned from previous conflicts, Leo. Of course, it’s easy to focus on the positives when the skies are clear. But make sure you haven’t forgotten your emergency plans in case bad weather returns.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your emotional, mental, and financial resources are finite, Virgo. The stars implore you to act accordingly. Your willingness to give your all to those around you is certainly admirable. However, you’d be wise not to let your eagerness to help overshadow your pragmatic thinking.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

As disheartening as it might feel at the moment, this interpersonal conflict holds great potential to change you for the better. Try not to get wrapped up in the small details. Instead, keep your eyes focused on the bigger picture and absorb what you can. The universe is offering you a chance to grow.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Your emotional walls might feel like protection, but don’t let them mislead you. Despite what your anxieties might be telling you, you’re doing yourself a disservice by pushing away those closest to you. Indeed, it’s difficult to navigate choppy waters when you burn all your bridges.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The stars are calling for you to sit down and assess your current goals and values. Do they still align with your innermost beliefs and wishes as they did when you first established them? The sooner you identify any divergence in your path, the more effectively you can change course.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

While it doesn’t make them any less disconcerting, try and take solace in the fact that these financial struggles are largely seasonal. Don’t let the shopping-centric attitude toward the giving season convince you to give up on your goals. Allow that self-preservation to be a much-needed gift to yourself, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

As counterintuitive as it might seem, sometimes the only way forward is to backtrack. Take time to reflect on the way your values and beliefs have changed recently. The harmful behaviors or thought patterns we accumulate can act as anchors, preventing us from ever reaching our goals.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Some of your best work is done during periods of rest, and that’s okay. Racing to keep up with everyone else’s productivity style isn’t going to help you achieve your goals any faster, Pisces. In fact, it’d likely do the opposite. Don’t be afraid of leaning into your usual laid-back approach.