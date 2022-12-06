Your Daily Horoscope: December 6, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Tuesday, December 6th, a full Moon passes by Uranus retrograde under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. As our emotional intuition reaches its peak near a planet pushing us toward inner rebellion, the cosmos will likely reveal the areas of our lives that our stubborn streaks have sabotaged. Today, keeping an open mind is critical.

What might your sign find today?

Despite how it might feel, the universe isn’t out to get you. There are positives you can glean from this experience if you would only be willing to look. You’re going to come out stronger on the other side, Aries. Hold fast.

Change doesn’t always rear its head when we’re ready for it. And when that happens, it’s best to go with the flow as best you can. There’s a reason you are meeting this obstacle at this particular point in your path.

It’s okay to admit you need to take a breather. There will be plenty of time for action in the future, Gemini. You aren’t missing out on anything by taking a few moments to rest. But you might miss out if you don’t.

Periods of significant transformation are rarely totally pleasant, Cancer. They call them growing pains for a reason. As uncomfortable as this might feel, try to keep your eyes on the silver lining ahead: wisdom and hindsight.

While it’s true that others have a responsibility to determine what communication styles work best for you, you have the same obligation to them. The stars urge you to stop looking at every confrontation as a one-sided attack.

You don’t feel overly romantic very often. So, when these feelings come around, you should lean into them. Not everything in life has to be so cut-and-dry and impersonal. Don’t be afraid to get a little sentimental, Virgo.

The stars are offering a much-needed dose of reality to your usual whimsical nature. While it’s not your preference, this is an overwhelmingly positive thing. You must be careful not to let your heart mislead you.

No one is expecting you to be as tough as you think they are. In fact, most of the people around you would enjoy seeing a softer side of you. Stop convincing yourself you need to maintain this indifferent persona.

When we invest our egos too heavily into an endeavor, it can be especially crushing when things don’t work out. Luckily, the connection between this and your self-worth was self-made and can be easily broken.

You must learn to rely on others, Cap. If the people around you can’t deliver on that, then perhaps it’s time to seek support elsewhere. Either way, no one can make it without some form of community.

This unnamed, wayward feeling you’ve been experiencing isn’t quite as vague as you think. If you were to take a closer look, you might find that it’s actually incredibly familiar—and, in turn, simpler to fix than you realize.

You should certainly enjoy the positive things life has to offer, but you shouldn’t let that blind you to the dangers of the negative. While you don’t have to turn paranoid, a little touch of vigilance is important for your well-being.

