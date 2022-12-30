Your Daily Horoscope: December 30, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, December 30th, a first-quarter Moon and the Sun form a tense square in the 7th House of Relationships and the 4th House of Home & Family, respectively. Prepare for battles of ego and emotion among our closest relationships. On the cusp of Mercury retrograde, communication or tech mishaps will be the most likely culprits.

What should your sign look out for today?

When someone holds you accountable, it can feel like an attack when you’re not ready for it. But that doesn’t make it one, Aries. If you want this relationship to continue, then you’ll have to take responsibility when necessary.

The urge to resist change is rearing its head again—what do you plan on doing about it, Taurus? Will you let it take the reins like usual, or will you learn from your past mistakes and wait this transition out a bit longer?

While you certainly shouldn’t allow others to make you feel unsafe, not every connection will be pleasant all of the time. Emotions are messy and complicated. It isn’t enough to only be present during the good parts, Gemini.

You’re so used to putting yourself on the backburner that not doing so has become more of a challenge. A little apprehension is normal, Cancer. Don’t let it convince you to give up this effort.

It isn’t insecurity holding you back; it’s your ego. The fear of failure is too much for your pride to handle. But what about the possibility of success? If you spend all your time focusing on the negative, then that’s what will appear.

You can change your daily routine at any time, Virgo. It isn’t set in stone. Take some time to figure out what you need to be happy throughout the day, then use your creativity to find a way to achieve it.

The problem with being the mediator is that the middleman often turns into the scapegoat. While your efforts to keep the peace are admirable, they won’t always go off without a hitch. Don’t let this embitter you.

The universe is inherently chaotic, and things rarely go exactly as planned. It isn’t your job to prevent these inevitabilities from happening, Scorpio. On the contrary, your only responsibility is to roll with the punches.

No one is going to pop out of the woodwork to tell you that you’ve achieved a proper work-life balance. You’ll have to listen to your intuition for yourself and determine what it’s trying to tell you.

Just because you have the reputation of being a problem-solver doesn’t mean you’re chained to that role. If you don’t have the mental or emotional capacity to take something else on, then don’t do it, Cap.

Standing out from the crowd is an easy way to get attention. But is it worth the loneliness you feel on the outside? It’s time you figure out what’s more important to you: being the most eccentric or being supported.

As someone who is particularly sensitive, you’re all the more susceptible to doublespeak. Don’t allow any room for this type of passive communication. If you have questions, ask them. And if you have something to say, say it.

