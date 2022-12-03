Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 3, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Saturday, December 3rd.

By Madame Miranda
December 3, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, December 3rd, a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet currently under Aries that governs our emotional soft spots. When these two bodies meet, we are often left feeling vulnerable and tender. An opposition with Makemake, which influences our activist spirit, suggests these sentiments might affect our ability to connect with our external environment. 

What might this mean for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Be wary of focusing so much on your negative experience that you begin to ignore the experiences of others. Your struggle is not as singular as you think, Aries. Stay connected to your community no matter how much you’re hurting.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

A little apprehension toward something new is normal. In fact, you could look at it as excitement. Regardless of how you choose to perceive it, this change of pace will likely be good for you. Stay the course, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

What if this temporary setback was actually saving you from greater strife? The mystery of not knowing has a funny way of painting its potential in a more positive light. But don’t be so quick to discredit your lot, Gemini.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The people around you who care about you notice when you shut them out, Cancer. While you might think you’re doing everyone a favor, it’s really a grave disservice. The stars urge you to talk through this, not ignore it.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The habits you set in place today will have lasting impacts on your future, Leo. Don’t underestimate the power of small tasks and vices’ ability to erode your mental wellness. It’s crucial that you find a routine that helps, not hurts, you.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

If you’re not going to let others help you, then can you at least help yourself? The stars implore you to stop putting your needs on the backburner. There is room for you at the front of the line, Virgo. Take up your space.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

The longer you bite your tongue on the subject, the more resentment will fester within you. In the end, either option—speaking up or staying silent—begets conflict. Wouldn’t you rather get it over with right now?

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

The stars are lining up in your favor, Scorpio. As long as you stay focused on meeting your emotional needs and, in turn, helping others do the same, the cosmos are indicating clear water ahead. Enjoy them while they’re here.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make sure that you haven’t completely exhausted yourself by the time you get to whatever apex signifies success, Sag. You must leave room for yourself to enjoy the rewards of your work—and to breathe, rest, and process.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

As the weather continues to get colder, the urge to hibernate is growing stronger within you. Rather than resist this temptation, try to lean into it slightly. There is merit in hunkering down until sunnier days, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Don’t be so quick to brush off these periods of rest, Aquarius. Not everything has to be a dead-on sprint all the time. You might be surprised by what you find when you take the time to slow down for once.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your oversized heart is both a blessing and a curse, Pisces. While your desire to care for others is admirable, it also causes you to act irrationally and against your best interest. You must extend some of that love to yourself.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

