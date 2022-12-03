Your Daily Horoscope: December 3, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, December 3rd, a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet currently under Aries that governs our emotional soft spots. When these two bodies meet, we are often left feeling vulnerable and tender. An opposition with Makemake, which influences our activist spirit, suggests these sentiments might affect our ability to connect with our external environment.

What might this mean for your sign today?

Be wary of focusing so much on your negative experience that you begin to ignore the experiences of others. Your struggle is not as singular as you think, Aries. Stay connected to your community no matter how much you’re hurting.

A little apprehension toward something new is normal. In fact, you could look at it as excitement. Regardless of how you choose to perceive it, this change of pace will likely be good for you. Stay the course, Taurus.

What if this temporary setback was actually saving you from greater strife? The mystery of not knowing has a funny way of painting its potential in a more positive light. But don’t be so quick to discredit your lot, Gemini.

The people around you who care about you notice when you shut them out, Cancer. While you might think you’re doing everyone a favor, it’s really a grave disservice. The stars urge you to talk through this, not ignore it.

The habits you set in place today will have lasting impacts on your future, Leo. Don’t underestimate the power of small tasks and vices’ ability to erode your mental wellness. It’s crucial that you find a routine that helps, not hurts, you.

If you’re not going to let others help you, then can you at least help yourself? The stars implore you to stop putting your needs on the backburner. There is room for you at the front of the line, Virgo. Take up your space.

The longer you bite your tongue on the subject, the more resentment will fester within you. In the end, either option—speaking up or staying silent—begets conflict. Wouldn’t you rather get it over with right now?

The stars are lining up in your favor, Scorpio. As long as you stay focused on meeting your emotional needs and, in turn, helping others do the same, the cosmos are indicating clear water ahead. Enjoy them while they’re here.

Make sure that you haven’t completely exhausted yourself by the time you get to whatever apex signifies success, Sag. You must leave room for yourself to enjoy the rewards of your work—and to breathe, rest, and process.

As the weather continues to get colder, the urge to hibernate is growing stronger within you. Rather than resist this temptation, try to lean into it slightly. There is merit in hunkering down until sunnier days, Cap.

Don’t be so quick to brush off these periods of rest, Aquarius. Not everything has to be a dead-on sprint all the time. You might be surprised by what you find when you take the time to slow down for once.

Your oversized heart is both a blessing and a curse, Pisces. While your desire to care for others is admirable, it also causes you to act irrationally and against your best interest. You must extend some of that love to yourself.

