Your Daily Horoscope: December 28, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 28, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

As frustrating as this mishap might be, you must resist the urge to take it out on those around you. It’s far more productive to look for solutions within your community than to point out every single problem you find. You aren’t the only one experiencing these hardships, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Every habit you’ve ever had was, at one point, new. Don’t let the familiarity of your current situation mislead you into thinking it was always this way. We often find our greatest prosperity in moments of upheaval and transition. Have faith in what lies ahead, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Acting out of spite might feel satisfying at the time, but rest assured, Gemini: this gratification is shallow and short-lived. The high road isn’t always the easiest to walk, but it helps guide you away from future heartbreaks. Stay true to your values. It isn’t worth the compromise.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Relationships are always a two-way street, Cancer. You can’t expect to offer little to no compromise and get anywhere meaningful. If the other person has to cede some of their comforts and vices, then you will, too. The reward far outweighs this small sacrifice.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

While this emotional challenge is certainly taxing, it stands to do you some significant good, Leo. When was the last time you had to confront your feelings so vulnerably? Just like anything else in life, if we don’t practice this skill, we’ll lose it to our great detriment.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Just because a solution isn’t cut and dry doesn’t mean it isn’t worth pursuing, Virgo. It will be far easier for you to handle this conflict if you keep a flexible mindset and open heart. Don’t be afraid to hear other people out. You might be surprised by what they have to say.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

We have a responsibility to ourselves and our communities to help others avoid our same mistakes whenever possible. You’ve conquered this obstacle before. What’s the harm in helping someone else do the same? Their success is not your loss, Libra. It’s a collective win.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Just because it doesn’t seem like you’re making progress doesn’t mean that’s true. It’s often difficult to see the forest for the trees. Try reaching out to a trusted loved one to help recalibrate your focus to the bigger picture. You’ve come further than you think, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The stars indicate challenges further down the road that will test your patience and intuition. Guard your heart and mind as you prepare to approach these roadblocks. You have the tools to overcome this hurdle, but your ego will convince you otherwise if you’re not careful, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Even in the darkest of days, there is still light within you, Cap. Use it to guide you as you navigate this uncharted territory. This specific situation might be unfamiliar, but if you were to strip away the finer details, you’d likely find that you’ve been through this once or twice before.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Never underestimate people’s ability to surprise you — including yourself, Aquarius. Dogmatic thinking has no place in complex relationships like these. If you want these connections to remain strong and successful, then you’ll have to be willing to entertain unexpected ideas.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

As disheartening as it is to find a door you wanted to enter has closed before you could cross its threshold, consider the pitfalls from which this experience could be saving you. Rather than wallowing in self-pity, the stars urge you to look at this for what it is: a blessing in disguise.