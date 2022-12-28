Your Daily Horoscope: December 28, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, December 28th, a waxing crescent Moon falls in a tense square with Mars retrograde in the 6th House of Work and the 9th House of Philosophy, respectively. This cosmic alignment suggests that while our emotions might be propelling us forward, external forces could be holding us back.

What might that mean for your sign today?

While it might feel like the universe is working against you, this isn’t actually the case. This is a temporary setback, Aries. Don’t let it completely derail the progress you’ve made thus far. Indeed, this moment will pass soon enough.

Be wary of the illusion of rebellion within a relationship. From your perspective, it seems like they’re rebelling against you. But to them, you are the one being obstinate. Stop expecting them to read your mind. Communicate.

Sometimes, a little bit of pushback can be a good thing. This is certainly true when it comes to breaking generational cycles. Just because something was done a particular way for a long time doesn’t make it effective.

Unfortunately, the universe won’t always match your enthusiasm for progress. So, it’s up to you to push back its roadblocks anyway and keep going. If it’s really worth pursuing, then it won’t be as difficult as you think.

As we change, so do our needs. When was the last time you assessed what those were for you? This isn’t a one-and-done exercise, Leo. The stars encourage you to take some time to familiarize yourself with your goals and dreams.

The only one who can change your daily routine is you, Virgo. Stop waiting for someone else to come along and take the reins. Yes, you’ll have to admit doing everything was too much. But won’t the relief be worth it?

You must steady your own ship before you try to help someone else steady theirs. Otherwise, you’ll both end up thrashing in the water. Taking some extra time for yourself before helping isn’t selfish; it’s necessary.

Finding an appropriate work-life balance is an ongoing exercise, Scorpio. You can’t expect to find it once and then never worry about it again. Sometimes, one needs more attention than the other. It’s about give and take.

Stopping to help someone else might sacrifice your spot in the race. But it could also fulfill you in ways that finishing first never could. Winning isn’t everything, despite what your competitive streak tells you, Sag.

Are you really struggling? Or have you simply overextended your emotional, mental, and financial resources to an unreasonable degree? There’s a big difference, Cap. You are more than capable. But you need time to rest and recalibrate.

Lean on your intuition as you navigate this challenge, Aquarius. Your subconscious is more prepared for this moment than your conscious mind might realize. If you can connect the two, then you’re likely to find greater insights.

You are the navigator of your life path, Pisces—no one else. That’s a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it means you’re in control. But on the other hand, that responsibility can get heavy. Luckily, you’re stronger than you think.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest