Your Daily Horoscope: December 27, 2022

On Tuesday, December 27th, the waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Saturn under Aquarius in the 5th House of Pleasure. This powerful conjunction suggests our emotional selves will encounter or require a challenge or discipline, respectively. A tense square between the Sun and Jupiter indicates that our egos play a large role in determining what our emotional sides will confront.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

If your environment isn’t conducive to rest, then it’s going to be hard for you to find some. While you don’t necessarily need a week-long nature retreat, the stars suggest finding some quiet time outdoors might help clear your head.

Be wary of letting your love of comfort dissuade you from accepting reality for what it is. Ignorance might be blissful, but it’s still ignorance. The wisdom you gain from confronting the truth is worth the temporary discomfort.

You’re always quick to see the best in people. And generally speaking, that’s a positive trait. However, it lands you in hot water when you refuse (or are unable) to see the red flags waving past the end of your nose.

As difficult as it can be to remember this in the moment, there is a silver lining to this struggle, Cancer. You’re figuring out all the ways something doesn’t work so that you’re better equipped to choose the approach that does.

If you’re unsure of which direction to take next, try looking inward for inspiration. You are always free to change course if you discover you don’t like the trajectory of your new path. But why not try going with your gut this time?

It isn’t enough to figure out what’s wrong with everyone else, Virgo. It’s high time you turn some of that skeptical energy toward yourself. Who better to solve your problems than you? Have faith in yourself.

Let your past hurt inspire you to help others avoid the same or worse fates, Libra. Your first-hand experience is fuel for this fire. Don’t be afraid to use it. Indeed, what you once thought were weaknesses are actually strengths.

Even a small change to your daily routine can have a major impact on your overall well-being. Try not to get so hung up on enacting intense, grandiose change, and see what manageable steps you can take instead.

Be wary of switching courses too early, Sag. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to go a different route, but make sure you’ve given your current course time to prove itself worthy or not before you give up on it.

It’s time to start laying the groundwork for your plans, Cap. You’ve done all the mental legwork, and now it’s time to start moving. Take as long as you need. You’ll want this next step to be a well-thought-out one.

Lean on your intuition as you navigate this challenge, Aquarius. Your subconscious is more prepared for this moment than your conscious mind might realize. If you can connect the two, then you’re likely to find greater insights.

Not everyone thrives in logical, cut-and-dry situations, and you are certainly no exception. Don’t let your insecurities convince you this is the only way to be. Get creative with your solutions—think outside the box, Pisces.

