Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: December 26, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 26, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Tuesday, December 26"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Choose Your Sign

Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 19
Taurus
Apr 20 – May 20
Gemini
May 21 – Jun 20
Cancer
Jun 21 – Jul 22
Leo
Jul 23 – Aug 22
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sep 22
Libra
Sep 23 – Oct 22
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Pisces
Feb 19 – Mar 20

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Be careful not to overestimate the lasting power of your closest relationships, Aries. While you have a bit more wiggle room for forgiveness, you’re not immune to dissolving these relationships entirely if you don’t adopt a gentler way of dealing with conflict.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Just because something is familiar doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good. Conversely, our comfort zone isn’t always the healthiest environment for us. Rely on how these situations are making you feel. What’s the point of a comfort zone that makes you feel uncomfortable, anyway?

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Our reactions to other people’s words and actions are often a greater reflection of our inner state than of the actual situation at hand. As difficult as it might be in the moment, try not to let your emotions get the best of you. There’s more bubbling under the surface than you think.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

What’s more important, being right or being together? If your answer is the former, then keep up what you’re doing. But if you’re leaning toward the latter, you’ll have to learn to let go of the ego-driven desire to be the “winner” of every argument and learn to compromise, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The cosmos are rife with mishaps and miscommunications today, Leo. Try not to take things personally if they go sour. These unexpected circumstances aren’t necessarily a sign that you’re doing something wrong. Rolling with the punches is far easier than trying to deflect every one.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Your willingness to help others is admirable. But you must acknowledge that not everyone is looking for help. The most important lessons in life are ones we have to learn through experience alone. It isn’t your responsibility or your right to take that away from others.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

As uncomfortable as this transition might feel, don’t let your hesitations scare you away from greatness. Embarking into new territory will always feel a little scary. If you constantly wait around for the time that it doesn’t, then you’ll be stuck waiting forever, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Don’t underestimate the impact of small changes to our overall life path, Scorpio. You don’t need to completely upend your life to get off this plateau. Baby steps will work fine. Moreover, it’s far less discouraging to start small and build up than vice versa. Take it slow.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

A paternal presence in your life is attempting to guide you through this emotional crossroads, and you’d be wise to heed their advice. Even negative experiences can serve as invaluable guideposts to how we should walk our life path. Use these insights to your advantage, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Are you attempting to solve this problem because you truly want to help or because you want to be able to say you’re the one who did it? While the end result is the same, the inner workings of each approach couldn’t be more different. Wrapping your ego into this endeavor will only cause heartache down the road, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

There’s nothing wrong with feeling the need to explore. But how much exploring can you really do if you always leave as soon as you arrive? Take some time to acclimate to your surroundings, be they physical or emotional. Allow yourself the grace to adjust before you jump ship for something new.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You won’t solve this interpersonal conflict by sticking your head in the sand, Pisces. Pushing everyone away and ignoring the issues will only breed greater miscommunication. People will form their own conclusions regardless. You might as well make sure it’s the one you want.