Your Daily Horoscope: December 26, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, December 26th, a waxing crescent Moon slips into the 5th House of Pleasure under Aquarius as the Sun continues its slow trek across the 4th House of Home & Family. Meanwhile, the Sun and Jupiter continue their tense square, suggesting a struggle between our ego and good fortune.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Rather than forcing a particular endeavor to move forward, why not focus your attention elsewhere? There are plenty of goals, obligations, and relationships to maintain and upkeep. This is a detour, not a shutdown, Aries.

You might think you have a firm grasp on your immediate environment, but do you really? It’s easy to overlook the things that are directly under your nose. Don’t underestimate the ability of your comfort zone to surprise you.

Resisting this call to rest from the universe won’t hurt anyone but yourself, Gemini. Listen to what your body and mind are telling you. Is a subpar performance really worth the exhaustion of pushing through this stagnation?

Consider this extra free time a blessing instead of a curse, Cancer. You always wanted more wiggle room in your schedule, and now it’s here. The real question is, what do you plan on doing with it?

There are some internal things you need to address before you can expect yourself to come into this confrontation from a healthy place. You must make sure your head is in the right place. Otherwise, you’ll start burning bridges, Leo.

You always associate new intel with immediate action, but that doesn’t need to be the case. Give yourself the time and space you need to process this information before you take your next step. There’s no rush, Virgo.

Loving yourself is just as important as loving the other half of a relationship. Without the former, you won’t be able to appreciate the benefits of the latter in their truest form. Self-care is a critical first step in achieving this.

While your intuition is normally very strong, you certainly aren’t immune to the occasional bout of hyperbolic pessimism. Try to keep your mind open to new ideas today. Don’t be so quick to shoot everything down.

Up close, this roadblock looks vague and undefined. But if you were to take a step back and look at the bigger picture, you might be surprised at how quickly the real culprit reveals itself. So, why not try?

With so many things to juggle, it’s important to prioritize thoughtfully and often. And currently, the stars are urging you to focus on your home life. There will be time for the fun stuff later. For now, work on your foundation.

Self-improvement is rarely an entirely pleasant exercise. On the contrary, having to confront the darkest parts of ourselves so that we can fix them is difficult. Still, it’s critical that you keep up this process anyway.

Our imaginations can be a blessing or a curse depending on how we use them. Make sure that you’re reacting to what’s actually in front of you, not what you’ve created in your head. Take your time in deciphering what’s what.

