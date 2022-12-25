Your Daily Horoscope: December 25, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Sunday, December 25th, a tiny sliver of a waxing Moon conjoins with Mercury, Venus, and Pluto under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home & Family. Meanwhile, the Sun follows close behind in the same house, continuing its tense squares with Ceres and Jupiter in the 1st and 6th House, respectively.

What does this celestial alignment mean for your sign today?

The stars urge you to observe today, not act. There will be time to exert your energy and passion in the future. But for now, you’d benefit the most from stillness, contemplation, and reflection. Don’t be so quick to brush that trio off.

Tensions from our past home lives often manifest as new problems in our current relationships. However, they aren’t new at all. Take a closer look, and you’ll likely find this conflict is more familiar and manageable than you think.

As tempting as it might be to engage with the outside world today, the stars urge you to remain close to home. There is just as much opportunity for exploration and education in your own backyard. Look a little harder.

Your immediate environment should be a safe space. So, if something or someone is making it feel decidedly unsafe, you’re within your right to remove them. These types of boundaries are necessary for your well-being, Cancer.

No one else can read your intuition, Leo. That job is solely yours. Listening to your inner voice is an important first step. But the next one is arguably even more crucial: turning these insights into tangible actions in reality.

You have planned for this very moment, Virgo. Don’t let your insecurities deceive you into thinking you are unprepared. On the contrary, you have all the skills you need under your belt. Have faith in yourself.

If your own foundation is rocky, then you’re going to struggle trying to help someone steady theirs. As admirable as your desire to help may be, it’s naive to spend resources you can’t afford to lose, Libra.

The alienation you feel from the rest of the world is largely self-built, Scorpio. The people around you want to be close to you. The reason why they aren’t isn’t indifference—it’s because of the walls you built.

You’ve spent a lot of time considering how you can further your progress down your path. But how much time have you spent helping others do the same? You didn’t get to where you are now by yourself, Sag.

This vague feeling of unrest isn’t as mysterious as you think, Cap. Your subconscious has been practically screaming the source of your discomfort. All you have to do is choose to listen to what it’s saying.

Learning to adopt a new perspective takes time. Don’t be so hard on yourself if you can’t get fully on board overnight. Give yourself grace as you navigate this new territory. It’ll make the process easier in the long run.

The stars urge you to take this time to get all your ducks in a row. Then, once you’re ready, you can proceed. Doing so before you’re prepared can lead to hasty and ill-informed decisions. Be patient, Pisces.

