We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

Your Daily Horoscope: December 24, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 24, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Sunday, December 24"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

As tempting as it might be to consider all you missed out on by this unexpected setback, the stars urge you to adopt a different perspective. Focus on the pitfalls you might’ve avoided by veering off your current course. Indeed, this could be a great blessing in disguise, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

When the emotional floodgates open, it can be startling and overwhelming. But you mustn’t run away from the opportunity to experience these feelings, Taurus. The sooner you’re able to process them, the quicker you’ll heal from them. Don’t make this harder than it has to be.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

This situation has already made it clear that your current plan of action isn’t effective. Rather than trying the same tactics and expecting a different result, why not think outside the box? There are far more productive ways to tackle this obstacle, Gemini. Use your imagination.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Change is difficult to handle, no matter how warranted it may be. The stars urge you to push past this discomfort anyway. Don’t let your anxiety convince you this transition was a mistake. Your roots had started to outgrow your pot, and sticking around would only hurt you in the end.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The steadiness of your emotional foundation is wholly dependent on you, Leo. You can’t let others determine your stability for you. On the contrary, it’s up to you to regulate, process, and move past these emotional shake-ups. It might be more difficult, but it’s worth the trouble.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Not all habits are worth keeping around, Virgo. Don’t be so quick to cling to a vice or behavior that no longer serves you. Despite how it might feel right now, these tendencies don’t actually define our identity. You’ll get used to this change eventually. But you have to give it time.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Be wary of putting too much of your ego in your efforts to help others, Libra. We can’t control the actions of those around us, and taking their independence as a personal transgression is a surefire way for everyone to end up with hurt feelings. Help if you must, but keep your distance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

This motivation to work on your mental well-being won’t stick around forever, Scorpio. It’s best to strike while the iron is hot and capitalize on this energy while you can. The timing might not be the most convenient, but was it ever going to be? There’s always a reason not to do something.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

An opportunity for great growth is on your horizon, Sag. The stars urge you to avoid unnecessary distractions. The cosmos might be aligning in your favor, but they can only get you so far. You are in charge of maintaining the course in the meantime. Stay focused.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be wary of letting others mislead you by stroking your ego. You need to rely on your instincts, not on the opinions of those around you. As pleasing as these compliments might be, your instincts will serve as a far more reliable compass as you navigate the path ahead.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Now is the time to invest in yourself, Aquarius. No one else is going to do that for you. You deserve to reap the rewards of your hard work, too. Your financial, emotional, and mental resources aren’t there for you to deplete until there’s nothing left for you.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Mistakes happen all the time, Pisces. There’s no way to avoid them, which means your efforts to do so are more a waste of time than the productive exercise you think it is. Learning how to be adaptable is a far more useful skill than micromanaging everything and everyone around you.