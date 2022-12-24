Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 24, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Saturday, December 24th.

By Madame Miranda
December 24, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 12/24
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, December 24th, the 4th House of Home & Family experiences a cosmic full house with the Sun, dark Moon, Venus, Mercury, and Pluto all within its boundaries under Capricorn. Meanwhile, Chiron, a dwarf planet governing our vulnerabilities that has been retrograde for weeks, finally slips back to direct. 

Where does your sign fall into the celestial mix?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

It’s easy to miss important signs when you’re speeding down the road. As frustrated as you might feel by this period of rest and stagnation, the cosmos urge you to look around. What has revealed itself to you at this slower pace?

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Sometimes, we fall into patterns or habits based on convenience or survival—not their benefits. And while these traits have their merits, it’s important to let the practices go once they no longer fulfill the same purpose.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

This setback has more positives to it than you might think, Gemini. Now, you know what doesn’t work. That means you’re better equipped to figure out what will. Allow this experience to help you grow, not shrink.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Time with your family at home can be restorative, but it won’t be if you spend all your time worrying about everything but your home life. You don’t always need to be on the clock, Cancer. Take some time for yourself today.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

As tempting as it might be to marinate in the limelight a little longer, remember that other people want to feel this way, too. Be careful not to let your ego overpower your generous spirit. Others would certainly appreciate the latter, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You are more than your emotional and professional output, Virgo. While you are certainly skilled at helping others, it isn’t always your job to fix every problem. Don’t be so quick to sacrifice yourself, Virgo.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

No relationship is perfect, and the harder you try to pretend like yours is, the more it will suffer. You mustn’t be afraid to get your hands a little dirty, Libra. Indeed, positive confrontation can significantly strengthen your connections.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Just because this situation isn’t going exactly as you planned doesn’t make it wrong, Scorpio. Instead of jumping ship at the first sign of misalignment, try going with the flow. You might be surprised by what you find.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

When it comes to personal growth, maintenance and review are just as important as the progress you make. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time to reassess your values and direction. In fact, it’s vital that you do.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A healthy relationship should be a healthy balance of give and take. But if you always refuse yourself the opportunity to take, then how healthy can it really be? Constant self-sacrifice isn’t as positive as you think, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Now is the perfect time to turn your attention and resources toward your home life. The investments you make now—be they emotional or financial—will have significant impacts on the strength of your foundation. Make sure you invest wisely.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Be wary of using work or other projects as scapegoats for hiding from your emotional problems. Not only will these conflicts still be there at the end of the day. But they’ll also likely disaffect your progress in those external distractions. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

