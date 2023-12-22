Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 22, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 22, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

As disheartening as this setback might feel, there is still potential to glean something positive from your situation. How can you use this experience to help you avoid it in the future? More broadly, how could it aid in your ability to help others? Not all hope is lost, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

There’s a big difference between enjoying someone’s company or a favorite habit and becoming dependent on it. While you should certainly enjoy the pleasures of life where you can, the stars urge you not to rest your entire foundation on them. True happiness comes from within, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Other people messing with our plans is an inevitability of life, Gemini. Don’t forget that everyone else’s reality and perception are as clear as yours. It’s merely our ego that convinces us our problems and desires are greater than our neighbor’s. You can find common ground here.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

An open door is an open door, even if it wasn’t the one you were expecting. Rather than shutting down this opportunity, why not try exploring it? You have nothing to lose by giving it a try. Indeed, you might be surprised at how much better this surprise endeavor suits you.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

The burden of balancing separate relationships is a heavy one, Leo. Give yourself room to rest. Those who have your best interests at heart will understand if you need to have some time to yourself, and those who don’t will be doing you a favor by showing you their true colors.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Meaningful change often starts in the home. While looking out to the opportunities ahead can be a useful perspective, the stars urge you to shift your gaze to your immediate surroundings. What small shifts could you make in your daily schedule that will facilitate you reaching your goals?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Your big heart is admirable, but it can also be dangerous. Are you diving headfirst into work because it’s necessary? Or could it be that you’re using productivity as a means of escapism? The problems you’re running away from won’t go away just because you’re distracted, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

If you want this relationship to thrive, then you’ll have to put in more effort than the occasional apology. Long-lasting bonds require constant communication and changed behavior whenever appropriate. As uncomfortable as this might feel, it’s a non-negotiable facet of connection.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Stop waiting around for someone else to swoop in and solve this problem, Sag. You have the instinct and willingness to do it, so why not volunteer? You can’t operate on assumptions about how other people feel. On the contrary, you’re only required to react to what they offer to you.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

These minor setbacks are only temporary, Cap. You can’t change the past; you can only look ahead. Stop exhausting yourself by replaying the errors in your head, and start brainstorming how you can use this to your advantage. There is a way. But only you can find it.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You are the captain of your own ship, which is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you can make your own decisions and set your own goals. But on the other hand, you’re responsible for monitoring the waters. You can’t have your cake and eat it too, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

These problems won’t go away merely because you want them to, Pisces. The longer you put off confronting this head-on, the larger the issue will appear. There’s a high likelihood that this isn’t as big of a deal as you think it is. But if you keep ruminating on it, it might become one.