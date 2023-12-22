Your Daily Horoscope: December 22, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

As disheartening as this setback might feel, there is still potential to glean something positive from your situation. How can you use this experience to help you avoid it in the future? More broadly, how could it aid in your ability to help others? Not all hope is lost, Aries.

There’s a big difference between enjoying someone’s company or a favorite habit and becoming dependent on it. While you should certainly enjoy the pleasures of life where you can, the stars urge you not to rest your entire foundation on them. True happiness comes from within, Taurus.

Other people messing with our plans is an inevitability of life, Gemini. Don’t forget that everyone else’s reality and perception are as clear as yours. It’s merely our ego that convinces us our problems and desires are greater than our neighbor’s. You can find common ground here.

An open door is an open door, even if it wasn’t the one you were expecting. Rather than shutting down this opportunity, why not try exploring it? You have nothing to lose by giving it a try. Indeed, you might be surprised at how much better this surprise endeavor suits you.

The burden of balancing separate relationships is a heavy one, Leo. Give yourself room to rest. Those who have your best interests at heart will understand if you need to have some time to yourself, and those who don’t will be doing you a favor by showing you their true colors.

Meaningful change often starts in the home. While looking out to the opportunities ahead can be a useful perspective, the stars urge you to shift your gaze to your immediate surroundings. What small shifts could you make in your daily schedule that will facilitate you reaching your goals?

Your big heart is admirable, but it can also be dangerous. Are you diving headfirst into work because it’s necessary? Or could it be that you’re using productivity as a means of escapism? The problems you’re running away from won’t go away just because you’re distracted, Libra.

If you want this relationship to thrive, then you’ll have to put in more effort than the occasional apology. Long-lasting bonds require constant communication and changed behavior whenever appropriate. As uncomfortable as this might feel, it’s a non-negotiable facet of connection.

Stop waiting around for someone else to swoop in and solve this problem, Sag. You have the instinct and willingness to do it, so why not volunteer? You can’t operate on assumptions about how other people feel. On the contrary, you’re only required to react to what they offer to you.

These minor setbacks are only temporary, Cap. You can’t change the past; you can only look ahead. Stop exhausting yourself by replaying the errors in your head, and start brainstorming how you can use this to your advantage. There is a way. But only you can find it.

You are the captain of your own ship, which is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you can make your own decisions and set your own goals. But on the other hand, you’re responsible for monitoring the waters. You can’t have your cake and eat it too, Aquarius.

These problems won’t go away merely because you want them to, Pisces. The longer you put off confronting this head-on, the larger the issue will appear. There’s a high likelihood that this isn’t as big of a deal as you think it is. But if you keep ruminating on it, it might become one.